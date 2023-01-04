Were Don Williams and Andy Williams brothers? Williams quartet members explored as last surviving member dies aged 100

Well-known singer Don Williams recently passed away on December 30 at the age of 100. He was the brother of Andy Williams, Bob, and Dick, and they were all members of The Williams Brothers.

Vocal group The Lennon Sisters expressed their grief on Facebook and wrote that Don is now in heaven with his mother, father, brothers, and sister.

The post read:

"He had just turned 100. I am sure the harmony is now complete. We loved Don, and very handsome, classy, talented and very sweet gentleman. Our love and hearts go out to his wife Jeannie, and sons David and Andy….We are honored to call him our friend."

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Don Williams' wife Jeanne said that he died from natural causes at his residence in Branson, Missouri. Don was also a father of two sons – David and Andy.

Don Williams was the last surviving member of The Williams Brothers

Born on October 9, 1922, Don Williams was part of different TV shows and commercials. He featured in the music video for Snader Telescriptions by The Masquers and performed at a few events as well. He then became an agent manager for popular personalities like Mary Tyler Moore, Ray Stevens, and Roger Miller.

The Williams Brothers was established in the 1930s and their father, Jay Williams, became the band's manager. The members initially included Andy Williams, Dick Williams, Bob Williams, and Don Williams. The second-generation members featured Andrew Williams and David Williams.

The original members of The Williams Brothers (Image via @PaulBacon30/Twitter)

The group released two albums during their teenage years, Meet Andy & David Williams and One More Time, both released in 1973.

They released three more albums following this. The first was Two Stories, released in 1987, their 1991 self-titled album, and Harmony Hotel, which released in 1993. They even released a compilation album titled The Williams Brothers: Andy and David and were also known for their singles including Rising Sun, One More Time, How Long, Some Become Strangers, and more.

They initially performed on the radio but gained recognition after joining the MGM film studio. The group then appeared in various films like Janie, Something in the Wind, and more. However, the company ended its association with the group after Bob joined the military.

The brothers then continued to perform at various clubs and became famous for performing with author, singer, musician, and actress Kay Thompson. They began making frequent appearances on the radio and television as well.

The eldest member of the group was Bob Williams. He was featured in a few films and passed away in September 2003. Dick Williams performed with Harry James and sang in various commercials. Dick passed away in May 2018 and was married to Barbara Ann Ruth.

Andy Williams was one of the most popular among all the four brothers. He had a successful career in the music industry for around 70 years with 43 albums and 79 singles.

Don Williams was the last surviving member of the band and several fans took to social media to mourn his loss after news of his demise surfaced online.

