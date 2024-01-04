What did A'darius Jashawn Williams do? Teen arrested in connection to death of Manchester High's football star Brandon Smith

In connection with the death of Brandon Smith, the 17-year-old Manchester High's football star, 19-year-old A'darius Jashawn Williams of Manchester was apprehended by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on January 2, 2024.

The deceased body of the football star, who was reported missing earlier, was found on December 10, 2023. Following this, the Manchester Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case.

A news statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that following the discovery of the body of Brandon Smith, authorities suspected foul play. A'darius Jashawn Williams was booked into the Meriwether County Jail and charged with murder.

A'darius Jashawn Williams reportedly killed Brandon Smith after an argument

The news statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that Brandon Smith was last spotted on December 7, 2023, and was reported missing two days later.

According to the news statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on December 10, 2023, a 911 caller informed of a dead body behind a residence on 3rd Avenue in Manchester, Georgia. Later, the body was determined to be that of Brandon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that the investigation led them to find out that A'darius Jashawn Williams shot and killed Brandon after an argument in Manchester, Georgia. The news statement read:

"The body was determined to be Smith and police suspected foul play. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Williams shot and killed Smith following an argument in Manchester, Georgia. Williams was booked into the Meriwether County Jail."

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that it remained unclear how A'darius Jashawn Williams and Brandon Smith knew each other.

Friends and family mourn the death of Brandon Smith

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Brandon Smith, who played on the defensive line of Manchester High School's football team, was found deceased a day before his team was scheduled to play in the state championship.

11Alive reported that Brandon's grandmother, Maxine Smith, told the outlet about her grandson being missing. Maxine said:

"I woke up Friday morning and I knew he was gone. So I’m up, kept calling his cellphone, couldn't find him, couldn’t find him, so I called the school."

Maxine Smith also informed the outlet that the football coach, Stephen Holmes, was the one who broke the tragic news of her grandson's death to her. Maxine said:

"He (Stephen Holmes) told me, 'My baby, my baby gone.'"

According to the report by 11Alive, Brandon's teammates honored him with a special tribute at their state title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. During the tribute, the team captains solemnly held his jersey, and walked it to the 50-yard line as a powerful symbol of remembrance. Coach Stephen Holmes told the outlet:

"He was a very important part of us getting here. You know (I'm) just all numb right now."

The news statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the investigation into the case remains active and ongoing. Upon completion, the case file will be handed over to the Meriwether County District Attorney’s Office, which will be in charge of the prosecution.