What did Addison Perdew do? Minnesota mom sentenced to more than 21 years over son's murder

25-year-old Addison Perdew has been ordered by Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara G Garcia to serve a sentence of 261 months (about 22 years) in prison for brutally murdering her two-month-old baby.

Addison entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree murder without intent and was given 533 days credit for time served.

Addison admitted to viciously beating her newborn son, causing multiple fatal injuries, which led to the death of the two-month-old victim. Law & Crime also reported that the gruesome murder of the newborn was followed by weeks of other physical abuse by his mother.

Warning: The article contains details of an infant's murder. Reader discretion is advised.

Addison Perdew caused 33 rib fractures in her son

Court documents stated that on November 10, 2021, at around 3 am, Minneapolis police responded to a 911 call about a baby beaten to death at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The complaint against Addison Perdew mentioned that responders found her on her knees, crying and vomiting inside the apartment. She reportedly informed the police that she had just ingested an entire bottle of pills. The complaint did not disclose the type of pills Addison had swallowed.

Law & Crime reported that when officers inquired about the whereabouts of her two-month-old baby, Addison Perdew pointed them to the back of the apartment.

Officers located vomit in several places, blankets and blinds ripped from the windows and thrown all over, a broken mirror, and a 3/4 drank bottle of rum and Kleenex all over the floor of the apartment.

The statement mentioned that officers noticed a small leg under a blanket on a bed and found the baby boy without clothing.

The newborn was not breathing and had dried blood near his nose and mouth, along with purple and red bruises all over his head, arms, legs, and torso. The victim's body was cold and was declared dead on the scene by the officers.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy confirmed that the newborn's death was a homicide by multiple blunt force injuries, including two collapsed lungs, lung hemorrhaging, brain hemorrhaging, a broken clavicle, 33 rib fractures, a lacerated liver, and several fractures of the skull.

Addison Perdew claimed to have no memory of the abuse

The complaint mentioned that Addison Perdew was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center after she claimed to have ingested a bottle of pills. She also had evident bruising in a very dark red color, along with swelling to her right hand.

Law & Crime reported that after she was read her rights, she reportedly informed the police that she blacked out and had no recollection of the incident. The complaint read:

"In a post-Mirandized statement the Defendant (Addison Perdew) stated she didn’t remember beating the victim but she was the only one there and must have done it."

After searching Addison’s cell phone, investigators found a string of incriminating text messages and videos in which she threatened and later admitted to killing her son.

According to the police, in one video, the newborn is seen sitting quietly in a car seat while Addison yells at him and uses expletives. While in another, the baby is seen with a bloody nose.

The complaint also stated that right before the police arrived, Addison sent a text message which read:

“I’m not going to prison n I can’t bring him back to life.”

The charge of one count of second-degree murder with intent against Addison Perdew was dropped after she reached a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder of her son without intent.

