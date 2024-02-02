What did Alan Filion do? Charges against 17-year-old alleged 'serial swatter' explored

California teenager Alan Filion has been accused of being a 'serial swatter' across the US. According to court records, law enforcement agencies tracked a digital trail that helped them arrest Filion on January 18, 2024. Although a minor aged 17 years, Alan Filion faces adult charges, considering the severity of the allegations.

CNN reported that the suspect has allegedly been involved in several swatting incidents all over the country. Local law enforcement agencies have worked alongside the FBI while carrying out the investigation to locate Filion. He currently faces several charges in Florida, including a false report concerning the planting of a bomb or explosive.

The act of swatting can be described as an act of making false calls to grab the attention of SWAT teams and lure them to the site.

17-year-old Alan Filion faces multiple charges after being arrested two years ago for allegedly committing swatting incidents

An alleged 'serial swatter,' Alan Filion, has been located and taken into custody on January 18, 2024. He was extradited to Florida on January 30. He currently faces several charges, including three felony counts of making false reports to law enforcement and one for unlawful use of a two-way radio for "facilitating or furthering an act of terrorism."

Police reportedly followed a digital trail to get to Filion. According to an arrest affidavit that Law&Crime obtained on Thursday, prosecutors reportedly found disturbing notes on the suspect's computer. A note read,

"Execute them. Kill them. Behead them. Roadhouse kick them into the concrete. Slam dunk them into the trashcan. Crucify them. Curb stomp them. Report them to the IRS..."

The news station further reported that the suspect had been accused of bragging about getting paid for his false threats on several social media platforms. His false threats involved bombing and carrying out shootings in at least five separate cases.

Filion has allegedly targetted several mosques and high schools and also offered 'swatting services'

NBC Miami reported a statement issued by Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

"Swatting is a perilous and senseless crime, which puts innocent lives in dangerous situations and drains valuable resources."

The County Sheriff further added,

"The substantial law enforcement response in this swatting case underscores our unwavering dedication to community safety and holding offenders accountable, regardless of where they are located."

One of the most highlighted swatting incidents that allegedly involved Alan Filion took place when he reportedly threatened to carry out a shooting on May 2023 at Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford, Florida. He has been accused of making this threat through a phone call to law enforcement. In the 911 call, he allegedly said that he possessed a handgun and other explosives. About 30 officers arrived at the scene in response to the threat, only to realize it was a swatting incident.

The suspect has allegedly targeted several FBI agents, mosques, FBI offices, and high schools. According to authorities, Filion offered 'swatting services' on social media platforms. The defense attorney is yet to release any statement regarding the allegations.