What did Alexis Murray do? Trial delayed for mother of 12-year-old son found dead from fentanyl overdose

Alexis Murray has been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death following the death of her 12-year-old son Brent Sullivan from a fentanyl overdose in 2021. The 37-year-old also faces a second count of child abuse not resulting in death, as her 18-month-old daughter was present in the residence where fentanyl was reportedly used and trafficked.

During Alexis' trial on February 16, 2023, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Diane Luce mentioned that her office notified the defense that they would need to deliver an external hard drive. Luce said that they would need the hard drive to share the terabytes of cellphone evidence. However, the defense didn't respond to this for months until the next scheduled date of the trial on May 9, 2023.

NNN reported that the trial had been delayed for at least four more months after the defense team requested it, noting that the cellphone evidence was not provided by the prosecution.

The evidence that is crucial to the trial and delayed it includes calls and text messages assembled by law enforcement and the DA's Office. This is evidence that is present on the cellphones of Kellie Smith, Brent's grandmother, and a witness Michael Ortiz.

Alexis Murray was aware of her son's fentanyl abuse

At around noon on September 28, 2021, Brent Sullivan was found deceased in a shed at his grandmother Kellie Smith's residence in the 2400 block of Western Way in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that Brent was initially found unresponsive and rushed to Carlsbad Medical Center, where he was declared dead. An autopsy report by the Office of the Medical Investigator found traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Brent's body. The autopsy report by the Office of the Medical Investigator revealed that the death was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

Reportedly Alexis Murray told police that she was aware of Brent using fentanyl at her home in the 800 block of Alamosa and at her mother's residence, where he was found. Alexis also mentioned that Brent had overdosed in the past and was reportedly treated with Narcan for past overdoses but never received medical treatment.

Alexis Murray was supplied fentanyl from her mother

According to Carlsbad Current-Argus, Alexis Murray stated that she was supplied the drug by her mother. She stated that she obtained about 300 pills days before her son's death due to an overdose.

CarlsCarlsbad Police arrested 55-year-old Kellie Smith and her daughter on September 28, 2021. They were arrested after police recovered Smith's grandson's body from her house. She was charged with third-degree felonies for child abuse and child abuse resulting in death.

At the scene of Brent Sullivan's death, Kellie confessed to the police that she and her daughter were addicted to drugs and used fentanyl. Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that Kellie allegedly informed the police that Brent was stealing the drug from his mother for personal use.

Kellie Smith was initially arrested in May 2022 but was re-arrested. This happened after she disregarded the terms of her release when an ankle monitor couldn't track her for 24 hours. She also allegedly reached out to a witness in the case. Kellie is held on no bail and no bond until her trial.

