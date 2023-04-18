What did Ali Alexander do? Aidan Duncan allegations against Stop the Steal organizer explored 

Ali Alexander, a far-right Stop the Steal organizer who gained widespread notoriety during the Trump presidency, released an apology on Friday, April 14, after he was accused of making improper advances toward multiple men, including a teenager named Aidan Duncan.

A MAGA activist, Ali Alexander, accused of soliciting nude pictures from young men between 2015-2017, issued a statement on Telegram apologizing for the “inappropriate messages sent over the years." He noted that he had since repented for the sins committed while battling what he referred to as “SSA” an acronym for the same s*x attraction.

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



- Trump indicted on 34 felony counts

- DeSantis too scared to criticize Trump

- DeSantis threatening to build a prison next to Disney World

- Ali Alexander asking little boys to send him nudes

- Ali Alexander threatening to blow the whistle on Marjorie… Republicans In Chaos:- Trump indicted on 34 felony counts- DeSantis too scared to criticize Trump- DeSantis threatening to build a prison next to Disney World- Ali Alexander asking little boys to send him nudes- Ali Alexander threatening to blow the whistle on Marjorie… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Republicans In Chaos:- Trump indicted on 34 felony counts- DeSantis too scared to criticize Trump- DeSantis threatening to build a prison next to Disney World- Ali Alexander asking little boys to send him nudes- Ali Alexander threatening to blow the whistle on Marjorie… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MIDKL44LW8

The allegations against Alexander - a known secret which has been quietly floating in the right-wing political stratosphere for years - were highlighted by Milo Yiannopoulos. A controversial far-right personality, Milo Yiannopoulos, who is known for his close ties with Kanye West alongside white supremacists Nick Fuentes and Ali Alexander, exposed the MAGA activist on his podcast after he supposedly fell out with the duo. Yiannopoulos reportedly blamed Fuentes and Alexander for pushing him out of Kanye West’s potential presidential bid in 2024.

Ali Alexander accused of demanding nude pictures from 15-year-old Aidan Duncan

Last month, Milo Yiannopoulos released a series of interviews and incriminating text exchanges between Ali Alexander and Aidan Duncan, who was reportedly 15 years old when he began conversing with the 32-year-old Stop the Steal organizer in 2017.

In a podcast appearance in March 2023, Aidan Duncan told Yiannopoulos that in 2017 he sent Alexander nude pictures after the MAGA activist asked him for them in exchange for sharing his right-wing connections to further Duncan's political ambitions as he was interested in conservative politics. A text sent by Alexander to Duncan read:

“You’ll have [me] sharing my entire network with you.”

Another text between the two revealed Alexander subtly outlining the transactional nature of their relationship, stating that if his expectations are sufficiently handled, in exchange he will be able to afford the individual perks that he considered would elevate their status in conservative circles.

“Rolling with me? Mostly. I’ll have an Entourage. Depends. Ha. I mean, depends—if it’s me babysitting you during the day, then no. I don’t have kids. If it’s something more entertaining, then maybe."

It continues,

"It all depends on what we’re up to. No matter what, I’ll let you meet Milo. There’s probably five ppl I’ll introduce to him. But who will be my arm candy—the one with me always in VIP and in/out? Well that is to be determined by the boy who plays his cards the most correct.”

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



This is the man who Trump invited to speak at multiple events.



The more Republicans try and claim that… Woah! Stop the Steal MAGA Republican, Ali Alexander, has been accused of asking and receiving nude photos from a 15-year-old male teenager, according to The Daily Beast.This is the man who Trump invited to speak at multiple events.The more Republicans try and claim that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Woah! Stop the Steal MAGA Republican, Ali Alexander, has been accused of asking and receiving nude photos from a 15-year-old male teenager, according to The Daily Beast.This is the man who Trump invited to speak at multiple events. The more Republicans try and claim that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qP5w6iRe1R

The Daily Beast reported that in one of the texts, Alexander covertly warned Duncan while discussing the parameters of their relationship. Alexander stated that if he was ever denied a request, then he would hold back the perks that come with what he inferred as a mutually beneficial transaction.

“Boundaries are cool,” the message says. “Allowed to say no. However, the less you deprive me of, the less I deprive you of. I’m a big sharing person unless it’s not even.”

In the years that followed, the text exchange between the two reportedly fizzled out after Duncan began pulling back from the Maga activist.

Yiannopoulos accuses Ali Alexander of leveraging their connection to entrap men

Mike Sington @MikeSington Twitter has suspended the account of Ali Alexander, the right-wing organizer of Trump’s Jan 6 rally, after it’s revealed Alexander had been soliciting underage boys for nude photos. Twitter has suspended the account of Ali Alexander, the right-wing organizer of Trump’s Jan 6 rally, after it’s revealed Alexander had been soliciting underage boys for nude photos. https://t.co/Izv47e4QuK

According to the Daily Beast, Yiannopoulos said that he only chose to expose Ali Alexander, as the accused used his name as leverage to entice men into sending nude pictures. Yiannopoulos further stated that Alexander lured underage boys by dangling the prospect of arranging a potential meeting with the podcast host.

Shortly after the grooming reports surfaced, Duncan, who is now 21, issued a statement on Twitter saying:

“When I was 15 I was naive and desperate. I thought I had no choice but to cooperate with inappropriate and humiliating requests if I wanted to make it in politics. I figured that was just the nature of the game.”

Meanwhile, Alexander, who was suspended from Twitter, threatened legal action stating that nothing physical ever transpired between the two. He also noted that the texts, released on Telegram under the banner "The Ali Files" were only used to discredit his “good” work in the political sphere.

Poll : 0 votes