What did Amy Schumer say about Hilaria Baldwin? Comedian tears into Alec Baldwin's wife over Spanish heritage scandal

On June 13, Netflix released a comedy show called Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact. It revolves around Amy Schumer, the American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, director, and producer's own postpartum life, where she gets real and uncensored about s*x, lasering her face, her baby-naming fiasco, and more in the most hilarious way possible.

As part of her new Netflix stand-up show, Amy took a funny dig at Hilaria Baldwin, wife of fellow comedian-actor Alec Baldwin. It was regarding Hilaria’s disputed ethnicity.

Turns out, over the years, Hilaria made people believe that she hailed from Spain, when in fact, she was from downtown Boston. In fact, earlier in December 2020, Hilaria found herself amid a viral controversy. Amy Schumer, in her Netflix special, jokingly brought it back and quipped, “‘Hilaria from España’ is actually ‘Hilary from Boston’.”

So far, Hilaria Baldwin hasn’t responded to the comedian’s poke at her.

Amy Schumer confirms that Hilaria Baldwin isn’t Spanish

In the 51-minute-long Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer calls out Hilaria Baldwin toward the end.

She begins by asking. “Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?” and then immediately goes on to craftily transition into a Spanish accent and add “I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry.”

“Hilaria Baldwin. I just can't wrap my head around this story.”

yahoo.com/entertainment/… You don't understand. #HillaryBaldwin identifies as Hilaria and she identifies as being from Spain. The fake Spanish accent is a tribute to her identified homeland. She was probably practicing her accent while she was growing up in Boston. You don't understand. #HillaryBaldwin identifies as Hilaria and she identifies as being from Spain. The fake Spanish accent is a tribute to her identified homeland. She was probably practicing her accent while she was growing up in Boston.yahoo.com/entertainment/…

She continued narrating how she first met Mrs. Baldwin “years ago” when both were backstage during an episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. It was then that she learned from Hilaria herself that she was “from España” in her “very thick Spanish accent.”

Amy Schumer didn’t stop here either and went on to say that Alec Baldwin and his wife had “a von Trapp amount of children” referring to the couples' seven children, just like the von Trapp family had in the iconic film The Sound of Music.

Schumer further added how the names of the Baldwin children were “very Spanish” too such as Jamón, Croqueta, and Flamenco.

She wrapped up her show saying that it could have been beautiful, except for the fact that Mrs. Baldwin has been impersonating being Spanish, when in fact she was from Boston.

“This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You are going, 'What?!' Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression for like 15 minutes?”

Ken 🤦🏻‍♂️Yee💃🗡👻 (he/him) @yuweiquan @5tevieM I was going to make a joke about forgetting the English word for, well, as they say in Spanish, “pepino,” after vacationing in Spain, but then I got distracted by a disturbing thought: what if Hilaria Baldwin were the Elizabeth Holmes of yoga? @5tevieM I was going to make a joke about forgetting the English word for, well, as they say in Spanish, “pepino,” after vacationing in Spain, but then I got distracted by a disturbing thought: what if Hilaria Baldwin were the Elizabeth Holmes of yoga? https://t.co/Oo7wXzmBgc

Amy Schumer also clarified how she had no intention to bring Hilaria down and that she was not trying to bully her and was just making a point. However, she did call her a “sociopath” and “Disney princess” during the stand-up.

The Hilaria Baldwin controversy

Born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston, Hilaria Baldwin was called out on social media in December 2020 when netizens found out that she was doing everything possible to convince the world of her Spanish heritage. But her exaggeration and lie were quickly exposed, thus creating a controversy, that all started with the following thread.

elena ilana alana alina elana @lenibriscoe You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person

Feeling cornered, it didn’t take long for Hilaria to clarify her part. She took to Instagram to say:

“I'm born in Boston, and then I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain. There was, like, a lot of back-and-forths my entire life, and I'm really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages, and I'm trying to raise my kids so that they speak two languages too.”

In the same video, she also added that while growing up in the USA she went by Hillary, but her entire family still called her Hilaria.

Supporting his wife, Alec Baldwin commented on the Instagram post, it read as follows:

“You never claimed you were from Spain. You always maintained you were born here.”

Interestingly, it was Alec himself who had said in a 2013 interview with David Letterman that his wife was from Spain. Later, Hilaria also posted another Instagram post further clearing her nationality.

Looks like Amy Schumer was not entirely joking and there were many ounces of where it all came from.

