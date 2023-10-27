What did Andrew Fantasia do? Charges explored as Jackson NJ teacher arrested for exploiting a child

Andrew Fantasia, a 27-year-old Carl W. Goetz Middle School teacher, was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, for allegedly exploiting a minor. He is currently booked into the Ocean County Jail in New Jersey. According to school district authorities, Fantasia was suspended after the allegations and charges against him were made known to them. The teacher allegedly asked for n*des from the student.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of s*xual assault of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to court records, the alleged offenses took place between February & June 2023. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has urged parents to ask their kids if they had similar contacts with Andrew Fantasia.

Andrew Fantasia had en teaching at the school for over two years

Police arrested Andrew Fantasia, a teacher from Carl W. Goetz Middle School on Wednesday. He was charged with allegedly s*xually exploiting a child. The 27-year-old teacher is facing a number of s*x crime charges including second-degree official misconduct and two, third-degree offenses.

These include endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in s*xual conduct that would impair or debauch the morals of a minor and aggravated criminal s*xual contact.

Upon being questioned, district spokeswoman Allison Irwin said that Fantasia has been teaching Maths at Carl W. Goetz Middle School since September 2021. He also was working as an assistant track coach and club adviser to the mock trial team at the high school. He allegedly earns about $60,000 yearly in the position.

The school district addressed the parents in a letter stating that the teacher had been suspended and that they launched an investigation in the case. The letter added that the alleged offenses did not involve a "current district student."

"The employee will not be permitted on school property. Our district will continue to work closely with law enforcement and our school resource officers during the investigation," the letter went on to say.

The case is being actively investigated

The letter also mentioned that authorities can't give anyone any more details about the same as it is an ongoing case.

"As this involves a district staff member, we want our families and staff to know that if any student needs help processing this information, we encourage you to contact your school's guidance counselor or principal," it continued.

The letter stated that school authorities would provide any kind of assistance to the employees and students. It has been confirmed by the school district that every employee at the school is hired, only after ensuring that they don't have a past criminal record.

Prosecutor Billhimer addressed the incident involving Andrew Fantasia, and said:

"I would encourage parents to have a conversation with their children in order to determine whether they had Mr. Fantasia as a teacher or advisor."

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Andrew Fantasia or the charges filed against him. The people in the force to be contacted are Detective Janine Kaiser of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective Joseph Pante of the Jackson Township Police Department.