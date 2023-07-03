What is an aneurysm rupture? Jackie Miller James awake after coma and reunited with baby

Jackie Miller James was finally reunited with her newborn on Sunday, July 2, 2023, when she awoke from a medically induced coma. The influencer's family said that she was put into a coma as she was being treated for an aneurysm. In their update, Jackie's family said that she finally saw her baby on Sunday, after she woke up after nearly a month. They posted the same on Instagram along with a message about her health.

After assuring fans that Jackie Miller James was doing better, the family had previously announced that she had given birth via C-Section while she was still in a coma. A GoFundMe page was also created to raise funds for her treatment. The fundraiser collected over $330,000 as more than 5300 donors donated to the cause.

Via the GoFundMe page, her family informed fans that the influencer had suffered an aneurysm rupture just one week before her due date. It also stated that due to the aneurysm rupture, she suffered severe brain bleeding. Following that, the influencer was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Austin. Jamie's brain surgery and C-Section were carried out simultaneously.

Since Jackie Miller James kept her fans updated on her pregnancy journey, her family did the same to keep fans updated about her condition in the hospital.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an aneurysm rupture is basically when a swollen blood vessel in the brain ruptures and causes bleeding in the brain. Most aneurysms are not serious and quite common, however, if not treated on time, they can be fatal too.

Symptoms of an aneurysm rupture explored as popular influencer Jackie Miller James wakes up after a month

Fashion and beauty influencer, Jackie Miller James, was rushed to the hospital after suffering an aneurysm rupture, which led to severe brain bleeding. As mentioned earlier, following this, she had to undergo brain surgery and a C-section to deliver her baby girl. However, she was put in a medically induced coma due to which she was unable to see or meet her baby for a month.

Once the influencer woke up, her family updated fans about how she held her baby for the first time. They claimed that while Jackie Miller James was doing better, she had a long road to recovery. They also said that the influencer would be back on her feet very soon.

As mentioned earlier, a ruptured brain aneurysm is common and usually occurs due to a spacing between the brain and the tissues in the brain. While most aneurysms are not serious, a severe rupture can be life-threatening like Jackie Miller James' was.

Influencer Jackie is finally awake after a month of coma and united with her daughter. (Image via GoFundMe)

While there are no such symptoms if the aneurysms are small, in a lot of cases, patients do report severe headaches and pain in certain parts of the head. Other symptoms like nausea, stiff neck, blurred vision, seizure, drooping eyelid, and even sensitivity to light can also be monitored for a ruptured brain aneurysm.

The family of the influencer claimed that everyone in the family, especially her husband, stayed by Jackie’s side through these tough times. As she finally unites with her newborn, many social media users have shared ecstatic reactions to the news.

