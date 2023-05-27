What did Angela Becnel do? Netizens outraged as stranger harasses pregnant woman for getting Tdap vaccine

A woman named Angela Becnel is being criticized by the public on social media after a video went viral. The video featured Becnel harassing a pregnant woman who was waiting to get her Tdap vaccine. Angela's identity was revealed by the same woman who was harassed, and she shared a video on her TikTok account under the username @bkim1994.

Angela's actions have been criticized by the public on social media, with one of them saying Angela's identity must be confirmed so that she can get some free marketing for the "pop-up medical advice" that she would be opening.

The video started with Becnel approaching the woman and asking her about the vaccine she was getting. The woman asked Becnel to stop interfering in her life and to get away from her. Angela replied by saying that she was staying away from the women as she was maintaining a distance of 6 feet. However, Angela continued to speak and stated:

"Okay, I was just wondering what makes you think you need a vaccine while you're pregnant."

The woman replied and said:

"Okay, I take medical advice from my doctor who went to medical school, not a woman in the line at Walgreens who apparently can't even take her prescription medication according to directions. Please stop talking to me."

dara faye @darafaye A woman at a Walgreens in Lafayette, LA harassed a pregnant woman who was waiting to get her tdap vaccine.



Angela Becnel then stated that she was fine with the woman's choices and asked her if she was feeling happy, explaining her choice that she would be injecting a chemical and if she was aware of the ingredients that were being put into her body, which would go straight into the baby's blood.

The woman once again told Becnel to get away from her. Angela asked the woman to reconsider her decision and resist being swayed by liberalism and vaccinations. Angela continued:

"That's a new thing. That isn't even in my lifetime that we would go while we were pregnant."

kat @KatV07 @darafaye Angela Becnel, she's some super rich lady from that area.

The woman told Angela to get away from her, adding that she was getting frustrated. Angela said that the woman should think about what she was doing to her baby, and while the woman got irritated, Angela told her to take a picture, and the woman replied that she was recording a video and that she would put it on the internet. Angela eventually walked away.

Netizens express their frustration towards Angela Becnel on Twitter

The video of Angela Becnel harassing a pregnant woman has gone viral on all social media platforms, and the public expressed their frustration with the same.

Suzie S @suziesuchi Found 'anti-vax Karen' Republican voter Angela Becnel that harassed pregnant woman getting T-Dap vaccine to protect her unborn baby. Where were you in protecting living children from abuse? Damon Becnel prev of LA now in Florida with alleged abuse video of child and dog.

Angela Becnel's identity is revealed by the pregnant woman

While the pregnant woman was harassed by Angela Becnel for getting an injection, the woman posted another TikTok video where she disclosed the identity of Becnel, saying that it took her two days to confirm Angela's identity. The woman shared a screenshot of Angela's Facebook page and said:

"Meet Angela Becnel, a Louisiana Karen more concerned with a stranger's unborn child than actual living children."

The video had a screenshot of a news piece saying that Angela's brother, Damon Becnel, was arrested three years ago on charges of child cruelty and cruelty to animals. The charges emerged from Damon abusing his daughter and the family dog on video.

Savannah • Charlatan, PharmD, IBCLC (she/her) @rx0rcist Can't believe I forgot to upload this here the other day. Oopsies. Anyway, get vaccinated.

Another screenshot revealed that a lawsuit was filed against Damon for cheating his family out of the benefits he earned as the manager of the Palms of Destin condominium complex.

Addressing the charges against Damon, the woman questioned Angela:

"Where was your outrage when he was granted temporary custody after this incident or the part where he allegedly stole millions of dollars from your family."

The woman mentioned that Angela and Damon are the "stains" of their family, and between all that, Angela is concerned about what others are doing when she has problems at her house. The woman added that she does not know where Angela works, as her LinkedIn profile states that she is a freelance journalist. Angela's Facebook and LinkedIn pages are not active anymore.

Angela Becnel's LinkedIn account is not active anymore (Image via rxOrcist/Twitter)

The woman stated that a journalist should know why a pregnant woman is getting a Tdap vaccine, and she explained the definition of the Tdap vaccine and its requirements during pregnancy. The woman said that the Tdap vaccine is a shield against the bacteria that can lead to illness and that pregnant individuals should get a Tdap vaccine in their 3rd trimester so that the baby remains protected.

The woman continued to explain the importance of the vaccine, saying that babies are most at risk for severe illness, and although tetanus and diphtheria have been eliminated because of vaccination, pertussis or whooping cough still exists. The woman ended the video by asking everyone to not be like Angela and get vaccinated.

