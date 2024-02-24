What did Angelo Terrell Spencer do? Maryland man arrested over killing 73-year-old woman who died protecting granddaughter 

A 24-year-old man identified as Angelo Terrell Spencer has been accused of murdering 73-year-old Mary Catherine Bland, as reported by WBAL TV. The tragic incident occurred in the Bel Air neighborhood on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at about 2.45 pm local time. Alongside Bland, a teenager, reportedly her 17-year-old granddaughter, sustained injuries in the incident.

As reported by Daily Voice, authorities arrested the suspect about 90 minutes after receiving the report. Spencer was taken into custody outside his residence. However, the police have not yet disclosed additional details regarding the case, since the investigation is in its early stages.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Angelo Terrell Spencer allegedly stabs elderly woman to death, assaults teen granddaughter

On February 22, 2024, authorities responded to a report of an assault at a residence situated on the 700 block of Bedford Road. Upon arrival, they discovered an injured elderly woman identified as Mary Catherine Bland, and her granddaughter, who had been assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for immediate medical care. However, Bland succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

Upon investigation, cops concluded the suspect to be Angelo Terrell Spencer, a 24-year-old man from Abingdon. The Bel Air Police Department confirmed that Spencer's arrest was smooth, and it happened shortly after the 911 call. The Daily Voice reported that the suspect knew the victims whom he allegedly attacked.

According to reports by WBAL TV, in a statement, Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said:

"There was some type of argument, which escalated, and it sounds like the victim tried to intervene, and that's Ms. Bland, and that resulted in the assault."

The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and two counts of first-degree assault. Spencer is currently booked into the Harford County Detention Center. Due to the severity of the charges and concerns about public safety, the judge has denied bail for Spencer.

Spencer denied claims of sexual abuse involving Bland's granddaughter

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore further spoke about the suspect's arrest and said:

"We know that it was him inside the residence. He was identified, walked away from the residence."

WBAL TV reported that in a court hearing held on Friday, February 23, 2024, it was revealed that Bland sustained 25 stab wounds. Spencer has been accused of purchasing a pocket knife and a glass cutter from a nearby Home Depot.

Angelo Terrell Spencer allegedly used these items and tried opening the door of the victims' house. However, he ended up ringing the doorbell and also speaking to the elderly woman before barging in. 11 News obtained a court document that recorded the course of events that possibly transpired in the house and read:

"Spencer pushed into the house. Mary Bland yelled, Spencer then stabbed Mary Bland in the shoulder. Spencer claims he panicked and then continued to stab Mary Bland multiple times."

Despite the charges, Angelo Terrell Spencer has denied claims of assaulting the teenager, stating he only grabbed her neck. Upon investigation, cops revealed that Spencer was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with the teenage assault victim, as reported by WBAL TV.