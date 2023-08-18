What did Anthony Schupp do? Hudson school teacher arrested for 'inducing panic' on campus

On the morning of Thursday, August 17, Hudson school teacher Anthony Schupp was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and inducing panic. According to Fox 8, Hudson school district officials had placed Schupp on leave for undisclosed reasons, prohibiting the teacher from entering school property. Schupp was arrested after his vehicle was found within the campus.

Schupp has been released on bond (image Sarah Marie Schupp/Facebook)

While officials did not reveal any further details about the allegations against Anthony Schupp, they clarified that he presented no violent threat. However, they still insisted that he stay away from the school district.

“As you probably know, we do not release information on personnel matters. There was never a threat made, or any danger to students/staff,” a spokesperson from Hudson City Schools said.

The case remains under investigation by the Hudson Police Department.

Authorities comment on the case of Anthony Schupp

Cleveland news reported that on Wednesday, August 16, Anthony Schupp was removed from the campus for unknown reasons. The charges were leveled against him after he supposedly returned to the school on Thursday morning.

Schupp, who had been ordered to stay off the property of the school district, is accused of entering one of the campuses in his truck. Authorities claimed that he parked the vehicle within the premises and subsequently tried to enter one of the main buildings.

Schupp was arrested without incident (image via Hudson City Schools)

Authorities said that since Schupp entered the school in the early hours, classes were not in session at the time. James Field, a Board of Education Member, said that after Schupp's presence was reported, the school was placed under a temporary lockdown.

Authorities arrived at the scene and swept the premises, but found no sign of Schupp. It was revealed that by that point, the suspected trespasser had returned home.

Soon after, Anthony Schupp was found at his home in Hudson's Chamberlin court, where he was detained by authorities at approximately 8 am. After his arrest, Hudson Schools communications manager Jennifer Reece emailed parents about the incident.

“This morning, there was an extra police presence at Hudson High School after it was discovered that the vehicle of the staff member on administrative leave was in the parking lot," the email read.

In an official statement, the Hudson Police Department said that they have addressed the matter and that they will continue to ensure that the school district remains secure.

“The Hudson Police Department will continue to work closely with the school administration to address any concerns and provide reassurance to the community," the police statement read.

As noted by Beacon News, Thursday is the first day back for Hudson school students. Schupp, a business teacher in the district, is currently free on a $2,500 bond.

Court records indicate that he has a pretrial scheduled for September 19, and a trial scheduled for October 17.