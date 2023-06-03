What did Arturo Dominguez do? Osceola County deputy arrested after aiding suspect

Former Osceola County deputy Arturo Dominguez was apprehended after he allegedly accessed a law enforcement database to aid a suspect who is accused of having s*x with a minor. Dominguez was reportedly trying to prevent the latter from being arrested.

Trigger warning: This article concerns unlawful s*xual activity with a minor. Discretion is advised.

In a news conference on June 1, 2023, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez stated that on the night of May 31, 2023, Arturo Dominguez's employment with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office was terminated and charged with four felony charges.

The former Osceola County deputy's felony charges include official misconduct by obstructing an investigation, unauthorized access of computers and devices, accessory after the fact to unlawful s*xual activity with a minor, and disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information.

Former Osceola County deputy and the suspect are lifelong friends

In the second week of May, an investigation into former deputy Arturo Dominguez was initiated after an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office detective submitted a complaint against him.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office detective, who is working the case involving the 36-year-old suspect Omar Ayala, found that Arturo had frequently searched Omar's name in the system.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez reported that when the detective, who had put out an arrest warrant for Omar, questioned Arturo about the searches, he lied and justified his actions by saying that he did so because he pulled Omar over on a traffic stop.

Fox 35 reported that investigators found that Arturo Dominguez and Omar Ayala are lifelong friends.

Click Orlando reported that Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said:

"There wasn’t a traffic stop. What we discovered through the investigation is Deputy Dominguez is a lifelong childhood friend of this individual here. He was running Ayala’s name to see if he had a warrant in the system. He wanted to give his friend a heads up so Ayala would know if the police were looking for him."

The former Osceola County deputy was interviewed and reportedly confessed to the sheriff’s office that he did run checks for Omar Ayala.

Former Osceola County deputy asked the suspect to flee

Fox 35 reported that Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez stated that Arturo Dominguez suggested Omar Ayala to flee, and there is no information on Omar's current whereabouts.

Click Orlando reported that Marcos Lopez said:

“He also admitted (that) he lied to the detective about the traffic stop and confessed. He did have conversations with Ayala about his arrest warrant. He told a suspect in a s*x case involving a minor to flee. That’s pretty disgusting."

Lopez further added:

"That’s pretty sick. You know, we’re here to protect and serve, not to aid and abate anyone, especially a crime in this nature where, you know, we are here to protect our children."

WESH reported that Sheriff Lopez said that the former Osceola County deputy is now facing the repercussions of assisting Omar.

According to the report by WESH, Sheriff Lopez said:

"When we discover any type of inappropriate conduct, from any law enforcement officer, especially here, we're going to take the actions to make sure that they're prosecuted, arrested, put a good case together for prosecution and send it to the state."

Click Orlando reported that law enforcement is still looking for Omar Ayala, and according to Sheriff Lopez, he was not suspected of being in Osceola County during the news conference.

