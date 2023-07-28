What is atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease? Justin Peacock cause of death explored as Suits writer dies aged 52

Justin Peacock died at the age of 52 on July 13, 2023, at his Los Angeles residence. According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, Peacock died due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The lawyer-turned-writer was popularly known for many TV titles, the most popular being Suits and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Peacock's family expressed their love for the writer-producer and stated,

"Justin's brilliant mind, biting wit and passionate convictions will be forever missed by his friends and family."

Before his demise, Justin Peacock extended his solidarity and actively participated in the ongoing WGA strike. Detailed information on his funeral has not been disclosed. However, anyone willing to make donations can send them to the WGA Strike Fund.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: Symptoms, causes, prevention, and other details

Atherosclerosis refers to a kind of disease that leads to the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances on the artery walls, also known as plaque. Plaque can constrict the arteries, preventing blood flow and causing blood clots.

As per Mayo Clinic, certain symptoms, ranging from chest pain to numbness or weakness in the arms and legs, hint that an individual is suffering from atherosclerosis. Other symptoms include difficulty speaking, temporary vision loss, drooping muscles in the face, and more.

This condition can be caused by a number of factors. The list of these causes includes high blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides. Other causes include smoking or chewing tobacco, diabetes, insulin resistance, obesity, and inflammation from different diseases.

Aneurysms and chronic kidney disease are a few complications that come with the disease.

Controlling smoking, eating healthy foods, exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, and monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels can all help to prevent the condition.

Justin Peacock gained recognition as a writer of Suits

Justin Peacock's LinkedIn profile states that he has been working at Fox Corporation as a writer since June 2022. Peacock attended Yale Law School and earned his Doctor of Law degree before embarking on his career as a writer-producer.

The Suits writer joined the University of Michigan and acquired his bachelor's degree in English language and Literature/Letters. Following that, he enrolled at Columbia University to earn an MFA in Creative Writing. Years later, he published his first novel, A Cure for Night, which received a few accolades.

In September 2002, he began working as a full-time lawyer. He was first a litigator in New York City, following which he joined Hearst Corporation as in-house counsel. Justin Peacock eventually became a writer for TV shows, and his first work in this field was on the popular TV show Suits from November 2011 to December 2014. He worked on the first four seasons of the legal drama series. Suits aired for five more seasons until 2019.

Peacock then worked on the Netflix legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer. It premiered on May 13, 2022, and the response was highly positive. The first part of Season 2 premiered on July 6 this year. This will be followed by the second part on August 3, 2023. He wrote another book titled Blind Man's Alley and worked on various other TV shows.

Justin Peacock is survived by his family members. Further details about his personal life remain unavailable.