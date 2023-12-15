What did Benjamin Reese say? Warner Robins teacher arrested for threatening student over Israeli flag comment

On December 8, 2023, 51-year-old Benjamin Reese, a 7th-grade social studies teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was apprehended for threatening to behead a 13-year-old student. The 13-year-old student reportedly commented on the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom.

13WMAZ reported that on December 7, 2023, several witnesses heard Benjamin shouting threats around students. He reportedly said:

"You motherf*****g piece of s**t! I'll kick your a**. I should cut your motherf*****g head off."

WGXA reported that following his arrest, Benjamin Reese was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.

Benjamin Reese reportedly claimed the 13-year-old student to be "antisemitic"

13WMAZ reported that the incident report stated that on December 7, at about 3:30 p.m., a deputy with the Houston County Sheriff's Office was on duty when he received the report of Benjamin Reese threatening a child's life. Students were allegedly on their way to the eighth-grade hallway when the incident occurred in the seventh-grade technical hallway.

According to the report by 13WMAZ, one of the students wanted to talk to the 7th-grade social studies teacher about the Israeli flag in his classroom and mentioned finding it offensive.

Benjamin Reese inquired if it had anything to do with Judaism, and she asked why the flag was hung there, to which he replied that he was Jewish and had family who still resided in Israel.

CNN reported that according to the incident report from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, which records more than 20 witnesses, one of the teachers, who was teaching in the next classroom, heard Benjamin call the student "my antisemitic friend" and began shouting that the student insulted his flag.

According to the report by CNN, another adult witness also reported to have heard Benjamin yelling at the student and then continuing to curse while he returned to his classroom through the hallway. The witness stated that Benjamin allegedly shouted:

"You don't make an antisemitic comment like that to a Jew."

13WMAZ reported that a school surveillance video without audio captured Benjamin shouting in the hallway and returning to his classroom. Multiple witnesses, including teachers, staff members, and students, heard him make similar statements. He reportedly shouted:

"I will drag her a** into the parking lot, slit her f*****g throat and kill her."

According to the report by 13WMAZ, the Houston County Sheriff's Office deputy notified the principal, Brett Wallace, of the incident, and when Brett inquired Benjamin about his conduct, he grew defensive. Benjamin claimed the student was being anti-Semitic.

The report by 13WMAZ stated that when the deputy questioned Benjamin Reese about the incident, the 7th-grade social studies teacher asked if he was a school resource officer or a law enforcement officer, to which the deputy replied both. Benjamin Reese then mentioned that he had nothing more to say before invoking his civil rights.

Houston County School District issued a statement addressing the incident

WGXA News reported that the Houston County School District issued a statement addressing the incident involving Benjamin Reese. The statement read:

"All employees of the Houston County School District are required to follow the Code of Ethics for Educators. If there is a violation or accusation of a violation, we investigate and respond appropriately.

It continued:

"While we are not able to discuss specific personnel matters, we can share that Mr. Reese has not been on the campus of Warner Robins Middle School since December 7, 2023. Safety and the well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority."

13WMAZ reported that a judge set Benjamin's bond at $2,500 for the terroristic threat charge and $5,000 for the charge of cruelty to children.

According to the WGXA News report, two days after his arrest, on December 10, 2023, Benjamin was released on bond. The Houston County School District did not mention anything about Benjamin Reese's employment status.