What did Ceasar Emanuel reveal about Black Ink Crew? Rapper complains about not receiving a percentage of a billion of earnings

Ceasar Emanuel claimed that Black Ink Crew, a reality show on VH1 didn't give a percentage of the $1.2 Billion it made with advertising to its cast. During a talk with the Instagram page, @theshaderoom, Emanuel can be heard talking about Black Ink Crew's advertising profits over the years.

Black Ink Crew is a television series featuring the lives and challenges of a renowned team of tattoo artists from a popular shop in New York City. Ceasar Emanuel was the main cast member of the popular VH1 show. His New York-based tattoo parlor, Harlem was featured on the show.

In the video posted on the Instagram page of The Shade Room, Ceasar Emanuel can be heard saying;

I was just curious right, it was just curiosity right, had my lawyer look into it right, how much advertising money black ink made right. Bro he brought the numbers back, I pi***d my pants off bro."

When another person in the talk asked, "What was that?" Ceasar Emanuel revealed:

"$1.2 Billion over 10 years of advertising. Bro I came out. The whole cast didn't get one percent of that bro. Aight, that's my bad I got that. Bro that's just one show."

Another person can be heard saying:

"They got that bag son. That's over $100 million a year just off of one show."

A third person added:

"It's not even a year, think about it. It's still a year because it comes back but in months."

Ceasar Emmanuel revealed that the show used to run the crew for 24 weeks or 6 months. in the television industry, this timeframe is typically regarded as spanning a year. Ceasar Emannuel also said that the show was not just on the internet but was also streamed on platforms such as Peacock and others.

What happened between Ceasar Emanuel and Black Ink Crew

Black Ink Crew cut ties with Ceasar Emanuel and fired him in June 2022, after a video of him abusing his dog went viral on social media. In the video, Ceasar is seen to be using a chair to hit the dog and kicking him.

Later, on June 25, Ceasar Emanuel revealed his side of the story to TMZ and said that he was trying to break a fight between his dogs when one of them turned on him. He was deeply apologetic and agreed that the video "looked crazy."

Ceasar explained:

“Even me looking at it, it looks crazy. But it’s a moment in time I wish I could take back," Ceaser told the outlet. "I came home, my dogs is attacking each other. And I don’t mean the regular, just play fighting. I mean they was going for each other’s necks, basically trying to kill each other.”

According to a spokesperson for the City of South Fulton PD in Georgia, later in July, Emanuel turned himself into the authorities for animal cruelty charges. He then faced two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one of aggravated cruelty to animals.