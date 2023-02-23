What did Cesar Santana do? Estranged husband charged over Luz Hernandez murder

A 33-year-old kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, was found dead at her Van Horne Street residence on February 7, 2023. Luz was reported missing after she failed to appear at work. She was beaten, strangled and buried in a shallow grave

Her estranged husband, 36-year-old Cesar Santana has been charged with her murder, as confirmed by the police. He was initially facing charges of concealing/desecrating human remains after he was arrested two weeks ago.

The prosecutor’s office is treating the case “as an act of domestic violence.” According to officers, Luz sustained blunt force trauma to the head, and had also had compressions to the neck.

Autopsy reports have confirmed the same as well. Police have arrested Luz Hernandez’s former husband, but his accomplice is on the loose.

Natalie Duddridge @NatDuddridgeTV A funeral procession pauses outside of ‘BelovED community charter school’ in Jersey City, where Luz Hernandez (33) taught Spanish and Kindergarten. She was found dead in Kearny last week. Her estranged husband arrested in Miami. Their 3 children are with relatives @CBSNewYork A funeral procession pauses outside of ‘BelovED community charter school’ in Jersey City, where Luz Hernandez (33) taught Spanish and Kindergarten. She was found dead in Kearny last week. Her estranged husband arrested in Miami. Their 3 children are with relatives @CBSNewYork https://t.co/dJ3LLBnygY

Luz Hernandez was possibly a victim of domestic violence

Police arrested Santana at a Miami motel around two weeks ago and discovered Luz’s body near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny on February 7.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, hindering, failing to dispose of human remains and tampering with evidence. Cesar also allegedly had an accomplice named Leiner Miranda Lopez (26). Police are yet to get a hold on him.

Law enforcement officials realized Luz Hernandez’s disappearance was a crime scene when they showed up at her house for a welfare check. Shortly after that, prosecutors found that her estranged husband could be a person of interest.

It was discovered that both Lopez and Santana were stopped at a traffic stop for violating rules on Central Avenue in Kearny the day before the kindergarten teacher went missing.

Hernandez has been described as a 'wonderful worker' and she reportedly loved her job

Later on, police discovered Luz’s remains in a shallow grave by the same area. She has been described as a “wonderful mother and a kind, beautiful person who loved kids and her job.”

According to the founder of the school district:

“People loved her. She was a wonderful worker. She was a beloved member of the Beloved family. People are feeling devastated by this.”

The family and friends of the deceased kindergarten teacher are in shock and are trying to grieve the loss of their loved one.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to meet several expenses. The post read that Luz Hernandez was a native of the Dominican Republic. The 33-year-old shifted to the US at the age of only 5.

On Tuesday, authorities extradited Santana to New Jersey. He was reportedly being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Police have also urged the public to reach out to them in case they have any information regarding the case.

