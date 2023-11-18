What did Chad Costello do? Former Eleanor Roosevelt theatre director arrested over inappropriate contact with students

On November 16, 2023, 44-year-old Chad Costello, a former theater director at Eleanor Roosevelt High in Eastvale, was apprehended for allegedly having inappropriate contact with students. Riverside County Sheriff's Office reported that following the allegations, the accused teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive information pertaining to minors. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per the Riverside County jail log, Chad has been charged with two felony counts of s*xual battery, four misdemeanor counts of s*xual battery for purposes of arousal, and four counts of misdemeanor annoying or m*lesting a child.

The investigation into Chad Costello began in April 2023

A press release by Riverside County Sheriff's Office stated that in April 2023, officials with the sheriff's office, Special Victims Unit, responded to a high school in the 7400 block of Scholar Way of Eastvale about allegations of a teacher having inappropriate contact with students.

The Press-Enterprise reported that in a news release, the Corona-Norco Unified School District mentioned that they had been notified of the allegations on April 11. The district stated:

"The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was contacted. The teacher never returned to the classroom."

According to the report by The Press-Enterprise, a spokeswoman with the Corona-Norco Unified School District stated that Chad was hired on August 5, 2021, and completed the district's two-year probationary period on June 30, 2023.

On November 16, 2023, Chad Costello was apprehended in the city of Anaheim by investigators and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for child annoyance and s*xual battery. (Image via Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

As per the report by The Press-Enterprise, the news release by the Corona-Norco Unified School District read:

"This news is disheartening and upsetting to us all. Corona-Norco Unified School District has zero tolerance for any behavior that endangers our students. To reinforce our commitment, the school district is expanding our comprehensive training programs focused on preventing and addressing matters of this nature. These initiatives aim to educate staff, students, and parents about the various aspects of respectful behavior and reporting procedures."

Audacy KNX News 97.1 FM reported that Riverside County Sheriff's Sergeant Mike Kelleher informed that as the investigation proceeded, authorities eventually accumulated enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant this week.

According to the report by Audacy KNX News 97.1 FM, on November 16, 2023, shortly after 7 a.m., Chad Costello was taken into custody without incident at his residence on State College Boulevard in Anaheim.

Information about the victim(s) has not been revealed

Audacy KNX News 97.1 FM reported that details about the alleged victim(s), including the number of victim(s), their genders, and their alleged encounters with Chad Costello, were not released.

Chad Costello has been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and is being held on $75,000 bail.

The press release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office mentioned the case to be an ongoing investigation, and any additional details are not available yet.