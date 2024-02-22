What characters did Paul D'Amato play in Law & Order? The Deer Hunter star dies at 75

Actor Paul D'Amato, best recognized for his diverse roles in film and television, including appearances in Law & Order, has died at the age of 75. The Slap Shot actor died at his home in East Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, February 19, following a four-year fight with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain condition.

D'Amato's fiancee, Marina Re, confirmed the news of his death and told The Hollywood Reporter,

"He was the most wonderful, sweetest guy, he fought so hard against this horrendous disease."

His co-star from Snap Shot, Steve Carlson, also confirmed the news of his death on X.

Paul D'Amato's appearances in Law & Order explored

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Paul D'Amato was featured in several episodes of the acclaimed television series Law & Order. He played various characters who were crucial to the show's rich narratives throughout numerous episodes.

D'Amato portrayed Delbert Kort in the 1993 episode Jurisdiction, which contributed to the fascinating tale of legal complexities and criminal investigations. Furthermore, in the 1999 episode Gunshow, the actor played Art Lydell, enthralling viewers with his intriguing portrayal of the character within the context of the episode's thematic study of gun-related murders.

D'Amato played Ralph Pena in the 2002 episode Asterisk, which brought to life the intricacies of the judicial system and the moral quandaries faced by both police enforcement and legal experts.

Additionally, in the realm of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, the actor made appearances in episodes such as The Extra Man (2001) and Stress Position (2005), portraying characters Nesci and Dom Lovino.

Across his portrayals in Law & Order and its spin-off series, D'Amato demonstrated a remarkable ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, contributing to the enduring legacy of the iconic franchise.

Paul D'Amato's legacy beyond Law & Order

Beyond his contributions to Law & Order, Paul D'Amato's illustrious career encompassed a diverse range of roles across film and television. In the 1978 epic war drama The Deer Hunter, D'Amato starred alongside Robert De Niro, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape with his poignant portrayal.

Notably, his portrayal of Tim 'Dr. Hook' McCracken in the 1977 hockey movie Slap Shot left a significant mark on pop culture, inspiring the iconic character Wolverine in Marvel Comics, as reported by The Daily Mail.

According to the Sun, cartoonist John Byrne described Paul D'Amato as,

"He just had the look. He had the crazy eyes. And that's what Wolverine needs to have."

As per the Daily Mail, he most recently starred in an episode of the 2009 ABC drama comedy The Unusuals. The actor has also performed off-Broadway and spent his later years working at a ski shop in Westminster, Massachusetts, according to The People. He is survived by his fiancée, Re, and sister, Andrea.

