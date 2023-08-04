What are the charges against Amanda Buchanan Justice? Kings Mountain's New Life Family Worship Center addresses youth pastor's SA allegations

Amanda Buchanan Justice, a 35-year-old youth pastor from Kings Mountain’s New Life Family Worship Center has been charged with s*xual assault. The Kings Mountain Police Department announced the news through a media release on Thursday, August 3.

As per the Facebook post by the police department, a report about the s*xual assault of a minor was received by the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on July 28, 2023. The incident was then investigated by CID Special Victims Detectives and the alleged victim was also interviewed.

After a consultation with the District Attorney’s Office of the Cleveland District, felony warrants were issued and served to Amanda Justice. The youth pastor surrendered to the Cleveland County Magistrate’s Office and received a secured bond of $20,000. She is currently under the Cleveland Country Detention Center’s custody.

Youth pastor Amanda Buchanan Justice was charged with SA offense. (Image via Twitter/@LMarieVResists)

The Kings Mountain Police Department said that they would not be releasing information about the victim since their current status is that of a juvenile. Amanda Buchanan Justice is facing two counts of felony statutory s*x offense with a child of 15 or under 15. The police department added that Special Victims Detectives are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident has been requested to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kings Mountain Police Department at (704) 734-0444. They can also send in a tip through the P3 Tip App of the Cleveland County CrimeStoppers.

NLFWC's response and netizens' reaction to Amanda Buchanan Justice

The New Life Family Worship Center addressed the SA allegations in a now-deleted Facebook post and said that they were made aware of the incident concerning Amanda Buchanan Justice. The church added:

“She is no longer attending NLFWC.”

The church said that Amanda stepped down from the youth leader’s role a few days prior to her arrest. They also stated that the alleged misconduct with the minor did not take place on church grounds or during any ministry activities.

Meanwhile, people commented on Kings Mountain Police Department's media release on Facebook, showing their displeasure towards the youth pastor. Some expressed shock upon learning of Amanda Justice's misconduct.

One user questioned the authenticity of the church. (Image via Twitter/@LMarieVResists)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Netizens reacted to the SA allegations against the youth pastor at New Life Family Worship Center. (Image via Facebook/Kings Mountain Police Department)

Amanda Buchanan Justice's husband said her arrest was not a surprise

Amanda Buchanan Justice’s husband told a correspondence from a local news outlet that his wife told Kings Mountain Police Department about the SA allegations last week. He continued that Amanda’s arrest on Thursday, August 3, did not come as a surprise.

The former youth pastor's husband told the local correspondence that he was still serving as a pastor at the church. But he reportedly stepped down from the role of a youth minister after the allegations against his wife emerged.