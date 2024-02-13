What are the charges against Nicolas Sternaman? Man allegedly trying to kidnap child at a Miami CVS stopped by father

On Thursday, February 8, a terrifying video showed a parent in Florida valiantly thwarting a man, who was later identified as Nicolas Sternaman. Sternaman allegedly tried to kidnap a 4-year-old child inside a Miami Beach pharmacy during the day.

He is now facing felony charges connected to kidnapping a child and aggravated child abuse, as per the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

Surveillance footage showed Nicolas Sternaman, the 26-year-old suspect, entering the store before abruptly turning and bending down to grab the kid by the neck. At one point in the video, the child's father can be seen jumping on Sternaman and pushing him away from his son. Sternaman is then allegedly seen picking up the kid from the ground and turning to face the store's door to leave.

Nicolas Sternaman is now in custody

According to the police, the Florida man was taken into custody on Thursday, February 8, after he made an alleged attempt to kidnap the 4-year-old from inside a CVS pharmacy in Miami Beach, Florida, situated in the 7400 block of Collins Avenue.

The kid and his parents were reportedly leaving the pharmacy when the incident happened at approximately 11:55 am, according to WPLG Local10.

According to the same source, the Florida police has further revealed that the surveillance footage from the supermarket showed the boy sliding to the ground as his frantic mother rushed to save her son. She managed to catch him and then carried him inside the store.

On the other hand, the boy's father wrestled with Sternaman for a few seconds, ripping off the latter's jacket. He then completely removed his jacket and threw it after being pursued by the father and a witness, according to WPLG Local10.

Approximately three blocks from the pharmacy, on Harding Avenue close to 71st Street, police officers joined the pursuit and finally managed to take Sternaman into custody, per FOX News.

As per CBS News, Zachary Jefferson, a witness, stated:

"Everyone was just shocked because it was so quick and it was so fast. The guy just came out of nowhere.”

On Friday, February 9, Miami prosecutors filed charges against Nicolas Sternaman, alleging that he tried to abduct the boy during the day but was stopped by the boy's father.

