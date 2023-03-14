What did Charleston White say? Asian controversy explored as NYC comedy show is cancelled after racist rant

Charleston White has come under fire online after his racist rant targeting the Asian community went viral across social media platforms. His upcoming comedy show alongside Akademiks has also been canceled.

Trigger Warning: This article contains racist language towards the Asian community and speaks of s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Charleston White recently dropped a video on social media where he made racist comments against Asians. He said online:

"I hate Asians. We don't give a f**k about the gays, but I hate Asians. I hate Johnny Dang, I don't eat Chinese food. The only time I ever wanted some Chinese pu*sy was at a bathhouse f**king a Chinese s*x lady. Chinese b**ches can't suck d**k good."

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Extreme language warning.



Convicted murderer Charleston White, who is now a criminal justice reform advocate & YouTuber, recorded an extremely racist anti-Asian tirade calling for Chinese stores to be robbed & the people to be raped & murdered. Extreme language warning.Convicted murderer Charleston White, who is now a criminal justice reform advocate & YouTuber, recorded an extremely racist anti-Asian tirade calling for Chinese stores to be robbed & the people to be raped & murdered. https://t.co/aFiPTdXDcR

Charleston White went on to repeat that he hates the Chinese people. The comedian also opined that businesses belonging to those who are Chinese "should be robbed." He also added:

"I think Chinese women should be r*ped brutally by big d**k, well-hung Black men that hate Chinese women."

The 52 year old then spat expletives at rapper China Mac. He said:

"F**k China Mac. I think Chinese babies should be r*ped, n*gga. And killed and used as alligator bait. I think Chinese babies should be killed and sodomized."

After being called out by the YouTuber, rapper China Mac took to his social media account to respond to the hateful comments.

Charleston White’s comedy show gets canceled in light of recent backlash

After amassing hate across social media platforms for his prejudicial rant against the Asian community, the controversial social media personality was rightfully roasted online. Many attacked White relentlessly and expressed disappointment in the fact that he has a massive influence online. Some comments online read:

Care @caressa2020 @MrAndyNgo This racist rant just totally discredited so called criminal justice reform. Soft policies on crimes encourages more evilness. @MrAndyNgo This racist rant just totally discredited so called criminal justice reform. Soft policies on crimes encourages more evilness.

brucegelin @brucegelin @MrAndyNgo He's a disgusting human being, and thankfully most black people know this. @MrAndyNgo He's a disgusting human being, and thankfully most black people know this.

CharlotteB @Burris12C @MrAndyNgo Hell is going to be hot for some people. @MrAndyNgo Hell is going to be hot for some people.

Billy Baroo @WVMcGrath @MrAndyNgo Should be in jail for the rest of his pathetic life. @MrAndyNgo Should be in jail for the rest of his pathetic life.

Evidently, White has garnered immense backlash online. Due to this, his upcoming The Truth Is Funny comedy show, which he was set to perform at alongside Akademiks, has been axed. Although the exact reason for the same has not been revealed online, it is safe to say that White’s recent controversy must have played a role.

Tickets for the same were scheduled to go up on Monday, March 13. However, they never did so.

China Mac responds to Charleston White’s hateful comments

China Mac addressed White’s rant on social media. Before his upcoming show’s cancelation, Mac threatened White that he would attend his show. He also put Akademiks on blast and questioned him on whether he supported White's antics. Mac said:

"Charleston White, you a b***h. You got a lot of foul stuff to say about my people and we gon’ hold you accountable for that. April 30, you gon’ be in New York City, right? You got a show at the Gramercy Theater with Akademiks, right? Akademiks, you stand by this, bro? Are you co-signing this? You co-signing this racism, this rhetoric, this bulls**t? Because inquiring minds want to know bro"

Wack 100 also responded to White’s video and accused the latter of working with the federal government. He went on to extend support to Mac and the Asian community.

