What did Charleston White say? Asian controversy explored as NYC comedy show is cancelled after racist rant

Charleston White has come under fire online after his racist rant targeting the Asian community went viral across social media platforms. His upcoming comedy show alongside Akademiks has also been canceled.
Trigger Warning: This article contains racist language towards the Asian community and speaks of s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.
Charleston White recently dropped a video on social media where he made racist comments against Asians. He said online:
"I hate Asians. We don't give a f**k about the gays, but I hate Asians. I hate Johnny Dang, I don't eat Chinese food. The only time I ever wanted some Chinese pu*sy was at a bathhouse f**king a Chinese s*x lady. Chinese b**ches can't suck d**k good."
Charleston White went on to repeat that he hates the Chinese people. The comedian also opined that businesses belonging to those who are Chinese "should be robbed." He also added:
"I think Chinese women should be r*ped brutally by big d**k, well-hung Black men that hate Chinese women."
The 52 year old then spat expletives at rapper China Mac. He said:
"F**k China Mac. I think Chinese babies should be r*ped, n*gga. And killed and used as alligator bait. I think Chinese babies should be killed and sodomized."
After being called out by the YouTuber, rapper China Mac took to his social media account to respond to the hateful comments.
Charleston White’s comedy show gets canceled in light of recent backlash
After amassing hate across social media platforms for his prejudicial rant against the Asian community, the controversial social media personality was rightfully roasted online. Many attacked White relentlessly and expressed disappointment in the fact that he has a massive influence online. Some comments online read:
Evidently, White has garnered immense backlash online. Due to this, his upcoming The Truth Is Funny comedy show, which he was set to perform at alongside Akademiks, has been axed. Although the exact reason for the same has not been revealed online, it is safe to say that White’s recent controversy must have played a role.
Tickets for the same were scheduled to go up on Monday, March 13. However, they never did so.
China Mac responds to Charleston White’s hateful comments
China Mac addressed White’s rant on social media. Before his upcoming show’s cancelation, Mac threatened White that he would attend his show. He also put Akademiks on blast and questioned him on whether he supported White's antics. Mac said:
"Charleston White, you a b***h. You got a lot of foul stuff to say about my people and we gon’ hold you accountable for that. April 30, you gon’ be in New York City, right? You got a show at the Gramercy Theater with Akademiks, right? Akademiks, you stand by this, bro? Are you co-signing this? You co-signing this racism, this rhetoric, this bulls**t? Because inquiring minds want to know bro"
Wack 100 also responded to White’s video and accused the latter of working with the federal government. He went on to extend support to Mac and the Asian community.