What did Chelsea Jane Edwards do? Indooroopilly State School principal addresses grooming allegations against teacher

Chelsea Jane Edwards, a 28-year-old teacher at Indooroopilly State School, was charged with two counts of grooming. She was also charged with one count of indecent treatment in connection to a child under the age of 16.

Originally from Paradise Point, in southeast Brisbane, she was alleged to have groomed a child and was charged on March 10, 2023. The police stated that there was a possibility the school's sports coordinator met the male victim through an Indooroopilly educational facility. They estimate the duo began meeting outside the school around July of last year.

The State School sent a letter to worried parents after Chelsea Jane Edwards was accused of grooming the teenage boy and performing an 'indecent act.'

"Our students, as our highest priority at all times": Indooroopilly principal addresses Chelsea Jane Edwards' case

Chelsea Jane Edwards, the teacher accused of grooming, taught at Indooroopilly State School during the time period of the accusation. In response to the "allegations of a serious nature," the Executive Principal, Michael Hornby, released a letter to the public on Tuesday. In the letter, Hornby claimed to the school's community that the school would be there for them during this thought time.

"First and foremost, I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of our children, our students, as our highest priority at all times."

A teacher at Indooroopilly State School allegedly grooming a teenage boy

The letter further discussed how not much information about the case could be disclosed due to "legal reasons."

"While I appreciate your desire to understand the specifics of this matter, I am sure you would understand that I am unable to go into any details for legal reasons. In that respect I ask you to consider refraining from providing commentary about the issue on social media or other forums."

The letter mentioned that support services would be available to anyone "who may require assistance." Hornby also thanked the community for their "continuing support" of the Indooroopilly State School.

The Education Department said they were aware Chelsea Jane Edwards was charged with the offense. According to reports, they stated that the grooming allegations were "serious and upsetting for all involved."

A spokeswoman for the school said:

"We have been providing extensive wraparound support to the school community in question and we will continue to do so.”

The department said that the school community had been officially informed about the situation beforehand, but some families said that they were unaware of the alleged incident. Some also claimed to have learned about it online.

The father of two children from the Indooroopilly school spoke about Chelsea Jane Edwards' case to the Courier Mail. He said that there was "no communication from the school to the parents." He also said that his children were surprised by the news since Edwards was well-liked by everyone.

The state's Child Protection and Investigation Unit was made aware of Chelsea Jane Edwards' case in the month of February after a complaint was lodged. No further information about the case has been provided.

On May 2, Chelsea Jane Edwards will make an appearance at the Southport Magistrates Court. Edwards has been absent since March 10 - the day the allegations were announced. The school has about 2500 students and is one of Queensland's most prominent public institutions.

More details about the case are currently awaited.

