What did Chris Brown say about Robert Glasper? Rapper slammed for sore diss after losing Best R&B Grammy

During the recent Grammy Awards 2023, singer Chris Brown ended up losing his award in the category of the best R&B album category for Breezy.

Robert Glasper and his album Black Radio III emerged as the winner, and Brown was so frustrated with the result that he ended up reacting to the same on social media. He targeted Glasper on Instagram by posting a screenshot of the latter's Google results and wrote:

“Brow who the f**k is this? Yall playing. Who da f**k is this?”

In another post, he wrote,

“Ima keep kicking yall a**!”

This was followed by another picture where Chris Brown asked who Glasper was and said that he would soon start taking harmonica classes and improvising his skills.

Glasper has been a recipient of the Grammy Awards four times in the past. He has won in the categories Best R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media, and Best R&B Song.

Netizens react to Chris Brown’s words on Twitter

Although Chris Brown's anger about not winning the award, may seem justified to some, most people were unhappy with the way he expressed his anger. Netizens took to social media to call the singer out for slamming Glasper.

While some said it was embarrassing that Brown didn't know who Glasper was, others called out the former's music, and said that it hadn't changed in the last ten years.

madlib fan acct @TheRealAntonioA Being a black artist and not knowing Robert Glasper is embarrassing Being a black artist and not knowing Robert Glasper is embarrassing

Yan Snead @YanSnead chris too big of an artist in the space to not know who robert glasper is. this embarrassing. chris too big of an artist in the space to not know who robert glasper is. this embarrassing. https://t.co/yuqKtGSvAX

Bayangston Hughes @CharleyBravoJr ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ @callmedollar Instead of Chris Brown being nasty in his IG stories towards Robert Glasper he needs to be trying to set up a studio session with him, but I digress! Instead of Chris Brown being nasty in his IG stories towards Robert Glasper he needs to be trying to set up a studio session with him, but I digress! Robert Glasper might could help Chris Brown finally make a song that doesn’t sound like 2013. twitter.com/callmedollar/s… Robert Glasper might could help Chris Brown finally make a song that doesn’t sound like 2013. twitter.com/callmedollar/s…

Marc Lamont Hill @marclamonthill If you don’t know who Robert Glasper is, that says more about you than him. He’s a giant. If you don’t know who Robert Glasper is, that says more about you than him. He’s a giant.

Maybe: Jacoby @Getthebagcoach Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is… is the reason all of Chris Brown songs sound the same Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is… is the reason all of Chris Brown songs sound the same

As Chris Brown's social media posts went viral, people began criticizing him for not knowing who Glasper was. Others said that he was lucky to have been nominated for the award. Some believed that Brown was never going to win, while others called Glasper a "giant" of the industry.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are currently ongoing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and you can check out the list of winners here.

Robert Glasper started his music career in 2004

Robert Glasper is a popular musician (Image via Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Robert Glasper started his career with his first album, Mood, in 2004. He gained recognition following the release of his next two albums, Canvas and In My Element. The latter even managed to reach the 9th position on the US Top Jazz Albums (Billboard).

Glasper continued to release more albums like Double-Booked, Black Radio, Black Radio 2, Covered, Everything’s Beautiful, ArtScience, F**K Yo Feelings, and Black Radio III.

His latest album, Black Radio III, was released on February 25, 2022, and featured 13 singles. The album grabbed the 23rd spot on the UK Album Downloads.

The 44-year-old has released EPs like Black Radio Recovered: The Remix EP, Porter Chops Glasper, and Dinner Party. His music was also featured on the soundtracks of the 2015 biographical drama film Miles Ahead and the 2020 romantic drama film, The Photograph.

As mentioned earlier, Glasper, who has won the Grammy Awards four times in the past, recently won the award in the best R&B album category.

