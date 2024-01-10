What did Daniel Lawson do? Virginia man arrested after wife fatally shot in Dumfries

In Virginia, a tragic incident unfolded on January 6, resulting in the loss of a young life. Desire Alexandria Buggs, a 24-year-old Woodbridge resident and a mother to a 3-year-old boy, succumbed to gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Her death has resulted in the arrest of her 24-year-old husband, Daniel Okoe Lawson, who is now facing charges of murder.

The Prince William County, Virginia police responded to a distress call at around 5:04 pm that Saturday, rushing to an area hospital. Desire Alexandria Buggs had been brought in with severe gunshot wounds, but tragically could not be saved as reported by FOX News.

More about the shooting incident in Dumfries, Virginia

Daniel Lawson took his injured wife to Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge after 5 pm on January 6, claiming that the shooting occurred while the couple was in his car in the vicinity of Possum Point Road and Leonard Street in Dumfries, Virginia as reported by FOX News.

Despite immediate medical attention, Desire Alexandria Buggs could not survive her injuries, leaving a community grieving for the loss of a young life.

In response to a distress call, officers rushed to an area hospital after a 24-year-old woman arrived with a gunshot wound, as per the Prince William County Police Department's statement on Facebook.

"The preliminary investigation revealed her husband, Daniel Okoe Lawson, 24, brought Buggs to the hospital after the shooting and provided detectives with an account of what led up to it."

Officer Renee Carr also stated that in a news relelase that the initial information that the suspect provided to the police may not have been accurate:

"The early indications are that some of the information that he [Lawson] gave us may not line up with the evidence that we have, that we were able to obtain.”

After the police discovered the suspected weapon linked to the shooting, Carr announced in a news release that they concluded Lawson's alleged involvement in the incident.

Virginia man arrested on charges of murder

Following the thorough investigation, authorities proceeded to arrest Lawson. The charges brought against him include murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the release.

Lawson is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center in Virginia as of Sunday. He is awaiting a court hearing.

A neighbor residing in the couple's Woodbridge apartment building shared that Lawson had been perceived as nice and respectful, mentioning she had never overheard any arguments between them as reported by NBC Washington.

This is the first homicide of 2024 for Prince William County in Virginia. The Prince William County Police Department is actively engaged in the ongoing investigation.