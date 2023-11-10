What did Danielle Nichole Wages do? Incident explored as daycare worker arrested for harming 3-year-old child

40-year-old Danielle Nichole Wages, who is a daycare worker, has been accused of mistreating a child. The suspect allegedly grabbed the 3-year-old child's upper arm so firmly that it left marks there. The parents saw the marks on the child's arms and eventually reported the situation to the authorities.

According to the terms and conditions of the bond, if she is released after posting it, she is banned from working with children. She also faces other restrictions, including restriction of making contact with the victim or the victim's family.

A tragic incident took place on Monday, November 6, that led to cops arresting a 40-year-old daycare employee, identified as Danielle Nichole Wages. Wages were reported treating a young kid badly, soon after which the kid's parents reported Wages to authorities. The daycare worker allegedly grasped the child's forearm hard to make him sit. The grip was reportedly so hard that marks could be seen on the child's arm.

The daycare where the incident allegedly occurred is Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on the 1000 block of Wildwood Centre Drive. After seeing the marks on the victim's arms, the parents contacted the Columbia Police Department. An investigation has been started by the CPD Special Victims Unit, who are also looking into available surveillance footage that can help them in the case.

The suspect was taken into custody on November 6, Monday. A bond of $465 was also decided, which she later posted and was released on a few terms and conditions. The first condition was that Danielle Nichole Wages must not be present in the place where the alleged incident occurred. Secondly, she isn't permitted to work with kids, and finally, she should refrain from making contact (direct/indirect) with either the victim or their family.

Just a few days before Wages got arrested, two other daycare workers from South Carolina were apprehended for similar reasons

Columbia Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the incident and the suspect, Danielle Nichole Wages, saying:

"#ColumbiaPDSC Special Victims Unit investigators have charged Danielle Wages w/Cruelty to a Child. On 10/26/23 while at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, the suspect is accused of grabbing a 3-yr-old boy by his arms w/force & leaving visible marks."

Law enforcement officials, including the Columbia Police Department, are trying to unearth several details regarding the incident. Recently, two daycare workers employed at Laurens YMCA Child Development Center, located at First Baptist Church on Main Street, have been taken into custody for allegedly abusing a toddler who they were looking after.

The two workers have been identified as Chandra Coleman and Christine Julia Roach. The suspects had been taken into custody on November 2. Connelly-Anne Ragley, chief external affairs officer with the Department of Social Services, spoke with respect to this incident and said:

"Yes, I always tell folks it is unfortunate when these types of instances occur. However, that should not take away from the thousands of dedicated professionals that are working in childcare facilities across our state."

The case is currently under investigation.