What did David Daniel do? Charges explored as Queens landlord stabs girlfriend and 2 tenants to death

David Daniel reportedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend and two of his tenants on November 14, 2023, inside a residence in Queens, New York, at around 7:05 am. Following the stabbings, the 54-year-old landlord reportedly entered the 113th Precinct and confessed to the crime voluntarily.

He mentioned that he had an ongoing dispute over unpaid rent for several years with the tenants. According to CBS News, Daniel's girlfriend's friends were trying to figure out how she got involved in the stabbings.

David Daniel has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

David Daniel said he committed the crime under "a lot of pressure"

The New York Post reported that on November 15, 2023, authorities escorted David Daniel, who was dressed in a white Tyvek suit, out of the 113th Precinct. At the time, a reporter asked him why he committed the crime to which he answered:

"A lot of pressure."

The reporter asked Daniel if he had said "a lot of pressure," to which he responded saying that it was "pure pressure."

According to officials, the victims were 51-year-old Coleen Fields, 55-year-old Evette Sweeney, and 57-year-old Wayne Thomas. The victims were found inside the residence on Milburn Street on November 14, 2023, at around 7:15 am after David's confession. All the victims were declared at the scene of apparent stab wounds.

PIX11 reported that David Daniel told authorities:

"I'm having issues with my tenants. I did something bad."

Authorities located David's girlfriend, Coleen Fields' body, in the upstairs apartment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the two tenants were found in the basement apartment.

ABC7 New York reported that the stabbings were apparently a consequence of some rent dispute dating back to the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities also mentioned that David also indicated having problems with his girlfriend.

ABC7 New York reported that, as per authorities, David's statements, which were recorded on body camera, were devoid of emotion.

"Earlier this morning, a 54-year-old man walked into the 113th precinct, stating to uniformed police officers that he was having issues with his tenants, the officer inquired further, and the male stated further that he did something bad," NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams told reporters.

PIX11 reported that David Daniel has no known prior criminal history and may have committed the crime over financial trouble.

Friends and family mourn the loss of Coleen Fields

CBS New York reported that the family of David Daniel's girlfriend, Coleen Fields, described her to be a "happy person full of life." They said that they were unable to figure out the reason behind her death.

CBS New York reported that a longtime friend of Coleen's, Abiola Wilson, said that she worked as a medical technician at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Calling Coleen a "beautiful and happy soul," Abiola said that they had attended school together in Guyana before moving to the US. She added that the two continued their friendship in the US and noted that they were more like sisters. Wilson described Coleen's laugh as one that could be heard across the block.

The New York Post reported that Coleen Fields' 63-year-old ex-husband, Steve Fields, was devasted at the news of her death.

"Despite what you're going through, you don't murder your girlfriend. You have issues with the tenants. It has nothing to do with her," Fields said.

David Daniel remains in custody without bail.