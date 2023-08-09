What did David Lee Huber do? Sunrise raid details explored as 19 men charged in connection to international p*dophile ring

55-year-old David Lee Huber was suspected of being connected to the shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Sunrise back in February 2021. The shooting killed two FBI agents as well.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography and p*dophilia. Readers' discretion is advised.

Apart from the two FBI agents, three others sustained injuries in the shootout. The shootout took place in connection with a child p*rnography case.

Further investigation into the case led to the arrest of 98 people from Australia and the US. The announcement was officially made by the authorities from both nations on Tuesday. While US authorities arrested 79 men, Australian authorities took 19 men into custody.

David Lee Huber reportedly killed the two FBI agents, and then turned the gun on himself in 2021

A horrific shootout broke out between David Lee Huber and FBI agents at an apartment complex in Sunrise, Florida, regarding a child p*rnography case. Recently, authorities from Australia and the USA have arrested several men in connection with the same case.

Out of the 79 individuals arrested in the US, 43 have been convicted already. The FBI’s legal attaché in Canberra, Nitiana Mann, said,

"This operation was highly complex. The complexity and anonymity of these platforms means that no agency or country can fight these threats alone."

Australian Federal Police Commander Helen Schneider spoke about the 19 individuals arrested there. Schneider said,

"We will allege that these men were members of a technologically sophisticated online child abuse network that was operating across the country."

The investigation began after authorities suspected 55-year-old David Lee Huber, a computer consultant, of being involved in multiple crimes against children. Huber was further described as a "loner" by his neighbors.

After shooting at the FBI agents, Huber barricaded himself in his house for several hours before authorities barged in and found him dead.

Authorities revealed that the offenders have high ICT knowledge

Before the 2021 shootout, Huber had no criminal record and had just received a few tickets. Huber, who was divorced in 2016, had three children as well. The FBI agents who were shot dead by David Lee Huber were identified as Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36.

The 2021 shootout was also considered to be the most horrific one in the FBI's history since the Miami shootout in 1986. While talking about the Australian offenders in the recent case, it was revealed that most of them had high knowledge of ICT.

Commander Schneider said,

“The lengths this network went to avoid detection is an indication of just how dangerous they were.”

President Biden addressed the incident back then and said,

"They put their lives on the line, and it’s a hell of a price to pay. My heart aches for the families."

The Australian federal police spoke about David Lee Huber's attack on FBI agents in 2021 and said,

"After their murder, the FBI commenced an international operation targeting offenders on the platform."

Over the course of the entire operation, the Australian authorities have rescued about thirteen children. They, however, haven't revealed the circumstances in which the children were found.