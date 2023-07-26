What did Dennis Hernandez do? Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's brother accused of plotting school shootings

On Wednesday, July 19, 37-year-old Dennis Hernandez was arrested by Bristol police officers for allegedly plotting two school shootings. The suspect, best known as the brother of former NFL star and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez, may have potentially been spurred by mental health issues.

In the past few weeks, he reportedly threatened to kill a woman. Officials also claim that he was attempting to orchestrate attacks on the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

Trigger warning: this article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

securethebagmedia @securethebagceo

Dennis Hernandez reportedly planned to carry out these alleged attacks at UConn and Brown University.

Quavo doja cat patriots nfl nba Tom Brady woj ai The older brother of Aaron Hernandez is in police custod after sparking concerns as he was allegedly planning school shootingsDennis Hernandez reportedly planned to carry out these alleged attacks at UConn and Brown University.Quavo doja cat patriots nfl nba Tom Brady woj ai pic.twitter.com/I3HxJAI0ep

Officials confronted Dennis Hernandez after receiving several reports that he had been behaving in a volatile manner. They detained him outside of his home after a brief struggle, during which he was tased. The suspect is due in court on August 1.

The timeline of the allegations against Dennis Hernandez

The Independent reported that in May of this year, Dennis Hernandez was arrested for leading police in a pursuit after what is believed to be a mental health episode.

Later that month, he was arrested once more after being accused of throwing a brick through the window of ESPN's Bristol headquarters. At the police station, he would later say he was targeting ESPN for profiting off the image of Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in a Massachusetts prison in 2017.

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII

Things have gone from bad to worse for Dennis Hernandez. Hernandez — otherwise known as the older brother of Aaron Hernandez — was arrested Friday after missing a court date following a misde… Dennis Hernandez arrested after missing court date for alleged ESPN brick throwingThings have gone from bad to worse for Dennis Hernandez. Hernandez — otherwise known as the older brother of Aaron Hernandez — was arrested Friday after missing a court date following a misde… pic.twitter.com/He5zZDbHcQ

On July 7, when he was due for a court appearance, the older Hernandez brother reportedly went to the University of Connecticut's campus as well as the Brown Campus in Rhode Island.

He was accused of going across both campuses and is believed by authorities to have been orchestrating an attack. On July 19, he allegedly posted threats on his social media page.

Dennis Hernandez posted:

“Will I kill? Absolutely. I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

The authorities went to arrest the suspect after the posts went up at a home where he was believed to be staying. Hernandez reportedly left the home and told officers to shoot him. The officers proceeded to tase the suspect before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment. He was charged with threatening and breaching the peace.

As reported by WTNH, college officials currently do not suspect any threat on campus. The suspect had played four seasons on the college football team, from 2004 to 2007. He also worked as a coach for quarterbacks on the Brown College team from 2011 to 2012.

Driple-H @RedLikeRoJo Sports world getting all the articles today: First, Bronny heart attack; now Dennis Hernandez planning to shoot schools. This is crazy

Aaron Hernandez, the better-known of the two brothers, was best known for playing three seasons with the New England Patriots. However, his career ended in 2013 after he was arrested for the fatal shooting of semi-professional American football player Odin Lloyd. He was also a suspect in several assaults and shootings, including a 2012 double homicide in Boston.