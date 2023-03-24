What did Deontray Flanagan do? Texas father charged over daughter Zevaya Marie Flanagan’s death

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at about 10 am, 25-year-old Deontray Flanagan walked into Walmart in North Harris County in a rage after picking up his two-year-old daughter, Zevaya Marie Flanagan, from daycare. Authorities reported that the girl's mother, Kairsten Watson, was an employee at the Walmart store.

As per authorities, the couple got into an argument, and Deontray assaulted her, seized her phone, and left with the child. Officers reported that Deontray threatened to hurt Zevaya if the child's mother disobeyed and did not do what she was told.

Deontray Flanagan is being detained in jail on a $2 million bond after being charged with murder.

Deontray Flanagan Facetimed his wife while choking their daughter

During the argument between Deontray Flanagan and his wife Kairsten Watson, Deontray demanded his wife's phone and passcode, or he would harm his daughter. KHOU reported that court records showed Deontray had an issue with Kairsten reportedly talking to another man.

In a report by FOX 26 Houston, Kairsten Watson spoke about Deontray and said:

"He just wanted my phone. He's screaming at me telling me what is the passcode, tell me the passcode, or she's going to get hurt; and I'm telling him the passcode over and over, but I guess it just wasn't enough."

Police reported they had to follow Deontray for 30 miles, during which he hit cars and drove the wrong way. The chase finally came to an end, and he was taken into custody on Steubner Airline Drive.

ABC13 reported that during the argument at Walmart, Deontray hit Kairsten multiple times in the face before leaving with her phone.

Kairsten Watson claims that Deontray Flanagan Facetimed her while assaulting their daughter. According to a report by Fox News, Kairsten said that Zevaya's face was covered in blood, and then Deontray Facetimed the mother to show her their daughter's condition. In the report by Fox News, Kairsten said:

"He choked her on Facetime. I said, ‘Tray stop, that is your daughter, stop, she loves you.’ His exact words were you only love that man, you did this to her.”

After the standoff, authorities found the two-year-old was badly wounded and needed CPR. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Fox News reported that charging documents show that Deontray struck his daughter with and against a blunt object and strangled her to death.

Deontray Flanagan's bond was doubled by the court

ABC13 reported that on March 21, 2023, the original magistrate set the bond at $1 million for Deontray Flanagan, who did not appear in probable cause court. During the hearing the following day, the judge raised the bond to $2 million.

In the report by ABC13, Gilbert Sawtelle, with the child fatality section of the DA's office, informed that prosecutors asked the court to increase the bond amount to $5 million as he poses a threat to the community.

Defense attorneys said that considering Deontray's financial situation, $5 million would not be a feasible bond for him, and the judge fixed a $2 million bond instead.

KHOU reported that prosecutors claimed that Deontray Flanagan's criminal record shows that he has previously attacked his own brother, who has special needs.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by Zevaya's uncle James Ratliff, with a $12,000 goal for the funeral and burial.

Poll : 0 votes