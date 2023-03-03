What did Domenico Gigante do? Florida man arrested following child’s 911 call

Domenico Gigante, a Florida man, was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, for fatally shooting his biological teenage daughter, her mother, and two others at a home in Canaveral Groves, before a surviving child inside the home called a relative for help.

Authorities said that Domenico Gigante, 36, whom they consider a dangerous individual with a long history of violence, was arrested after an unharmed child at the crime scene called a relative for help, who notified the authorities.

Upon arrival, officers found two unharmed children aged 9 and 6, at the home off Southwest Alan Shepard Avenue in Canaveral Groves. Deputies also found the bodies of the accused killer's biological daughter, 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger, and her mother, Constance Terwilliger, 35, who used to be in a relationship with the suspect.

The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Authorities detail the 911 call that saved the children before they could be killed by Domenico Gigante

Court documents show Gigante went to his 15-year-old daughter’s house to kill her because she didn’t want a relationship with him.



Authorities said that on Wednesday around 2 a.m., officers arrived at a home in Canaveral Grove and discovered four bodies and two unharmed children at the scene. Authorities were notified of the incident after a surviving child in the massacre called a relative for help, who called 911.

At a news conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that one of the children called an adult relative on video, who kept them on call until authorities arrived at the scene. Describing the 911 call, Ivey said:

"Something like FaceTime, or something of that nature, through video contact, the small child told the reporter what had taken place and what they had seen at the house. (The caller) kept the child on the video the entire time as they were concerned for the child's safety.”

During the news conference, Ivey said that they had arrested Domenico Gigante in connection to the killing and added:

"Gigante is the biological father of Kiara, the victim who was age 15, and was formerly in a relationship with Constance, the mother."

Domenico Gigante's criminal record dates back to 2005

While authorities are exploring the circumstances that led up to the brutal killing, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that the accused killer, Domenico Gigante, was an extremely violent individual whose criminal record dates back to 2005. They said:

"I'm going to tell you that this is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past dating back as far as 2005, who should have never been on our streets, where he could take the lives of this entire family. "

As per the New York Post, Domenico Gigante was arrested for domestic violence and battery in 2005, multiple counts of cruelty to animals in 2008, and assault and battery in 2012. Authorities said that Gigante, who is being held without bond, was charged with four counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

