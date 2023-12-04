What did Donna Kelce say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance? Footballer's mom discusses the attention surrounding the couple

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, seems to be a Swiftie with a recent video uploaded on Instagram on November 29. In the video, Donna Kelce can be seen giving netizens a tour of the Celebrity Cruises ship. However, Taylor Swift fans were more interested in the Taylor Swift song, "The 1," from her album Folklore playing in the background.

Donna posted the video after her Today interview in November, when she was asked about her time in the box with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on September 24.

"Yeah, it's, you know, it's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

When asked how she found Swift during the game, she responded:

"It was okay. It's his personal life. I'll talk about my life and when the kids were little when I was with them. They're men now. And they've got their own lives, and there isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life; it's not going to happen."

However, later, on November 20, Donna told the Wall Street Journal that Travis Kelce is happier than she has seen him in a long time.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to spend more time together in their new residence

Now that Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have seemingly developed a friendship as they attend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, the footballer bought a $6 million residence in October to spend more quality time together.

The pair made all the news after they went public on September 24 when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left the stadium together after an NFL game. Ever since then, Travis has shown support by making an appearance at Eras Tour concerts while Taylor attends his games.

On his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce recalls the time when he attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Kansas City in July 2023. He said:

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Travis went on to explain the friendship bracelet tradition at Eras concerts and how he wanted to give the singer one with his number on it. He said that she didn't meet him, and he took that personal at that time.