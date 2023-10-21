What did Dr Andrew Thierry say? Beverly Hills doctor fired over concerning anti-semitic tweets

Andrew Thierry, a radiologist based in Beverly Hills, has recently made some concerning anti-semitic tweets in the light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. He took to the platform on October 12 and called Zionists greedy, demonic, genocidal, and “p*dophilic r**ards”, followed by the addition of “change my mind”.

The radiologist went on to post more anti-Semitic tweets where he addressed ‘Zionists’ and called them names while bashing them. He even called them “war pigs” at one point and wrote in his now-deleted post:

“Their powers are waning and they are scared and lashing out.”

Expand Tweet

In another tweet made on October 18, Andrew wrote:

“The only thing Zionists are Superior at are lies, deceit and genocide.”

Following his controversial posts, Andrew was axed from his position as chief medical officer at Southern California’s ExpertMRI. The company wrote in a statement shared on its social media profiles on Thursday, October 19 that it was aware of Dr. Andrew Thierry’s comments and extended an apology on his behalf.

ExpertMRI further asserted that it does not tolerate such behavior and “emphatically condemns” any expression of hate.

Expand Tweet

Andrew Thierry receives bad reviews following 'concerning' anti-Semitic remarks

Andrew Thierry’s termination from his job likely cost him a gig that pays an average salary of $173,336 per annum, with some health centers paying even as much as more than $300,000 for the role.

The radiologist took to X again to share his apology and wrote that his love prevails for each of God’s children, including the Jews. Andrew Thierry continued that his utmost criticism was directed at the U.S. government and all the wars the country is involved in.

Before deleting his account, he stated that he only has love in his heart, which empathizes with every innocent person’s suffering.

However, Andrew Thierry’s attempt to redeem himself from the words he used in his previous tweets was not positively welcomed as netizens criticized his apology as “horrific”.

Expand Tweet

StopAntisemitism, a non-profit watchdog shared screenshots of Andrew’s tweets and wrote that his Jewish patients deserved to know about their doctor’s opinion of them.

Expand Tweet

As the radiologist began to gain negative fame due to his anti-Semitic remarks, his ratings on Healthgrades also plummeted. Healthgrades is a comprehensive website containing information and reviews about physicians, doctors, and hospitals. Andrew’s profile on the website now has only 1.1 stars with the latest comments calling him out for his anti-Semitic remarks.

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

Dr. Thierry was called out on Healthgrades reviews. (Image via Healthgrades)

In a separate incident that took place in Miami, Florida, Ahmed ElKoussa, a dentist, and Xave Ramoul, an Instagram model, were filmed tearing down posters of Israeli hostages on Tuesday, October 17. The dentist was quickly fired after the video went viral. CG Smile, the dental clinic where Ahmed worked, issued a social media statement to express their displeasure with the dentist’s actions.