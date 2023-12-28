What did Dr. Umar say about Vanessa Bryant? Activist accuses Kobe Bryant’s wife of not using husband’s money to do good

American activist and social media personality, Dr. Umar, went after Vanessa Bryant, late NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife, on December 26, 2023. He appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast on Tuesday and claimed that Vanessa hadn't done enough to "uplift the Black community" with the athlete's estimated wealth of $600 million.

During the podcast, the 49-year-old stated that while Vanessa had inherited her late husband's death, she isn't using it to do "any good in the black community."

"Vanessa[Bryant] inherited his [Kobe’s] wealth. Is Vanessa Bryant using any of that black man’s money to do any good in the black community? Absof*ckinglutely not.” Dr. Umar said.

When netizens heard Umar's statements, they took to social media to call him "delusional" and some even asked him why he didn't "do any good in the black community."

Expand Tweet

The legendary NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away on January 26, 2020, with seven other people following a helicopter incident.

As mentioned earlier, netizens disagreed with the activist, claiming it is Vanessa and her children's money and it is her choice how she wants to spend it.

Dr. Umar slams Vanessa Bryant for how she is spending Kobe Bryant's money

Expand Tweet

Born on August 21, 1974, in Philadelphia, Dr. Umar is an activist and psychologist. He recently appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast to talk about the black community. Dr. Umar accused Vanessa Bryant of being like "other white women" who marry Black men but do nothing to uplift the Black community.

It is worth noting that Vanessa Bryant is a Mexican-American and was with the Los Angeles Lakers NBA player, Kobe for 21 years and married for 19, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Other hosts, disputed the activist's remarks about the mother of four, explaining that Vanessa helped create scholarships and he did not know much about her work. To which, Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson responded by saying that Vanessa started an initiative with "three predominantly white colleges."

"Vanessa Bryant just started an initiative with three predominantly white colleges, some sort of sports initiative, with Kobe’s money and Kobe’s name. Didn’t choose a single HBCU with a Black man’s money." Dr. Johnson claimed.

Expand Tweet

At the time of Kobe Bryant's death, the NBA Hall of Famer had an estimated wealth of $600 million. In February 2023, Vanessa was awarded a $28.85 million settlement in a lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County. The lawsuit was over the photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that took her daughter and husband's life, as per USA Today.

The initiative Dr. Umar was referring to was the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which announced partnerships with six universities in September 2023. These universities included The University of Kentucky, the University of Connecticut (Uconn), the University of Southern California, the University of Oregon, Duke University, and Louisiana State University.

It is worth mentioning that UConn was seen as the frontrunner in the recruitment of Gigi Bryant before her death, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Expand Tweet

While Dr. Umar has made the accusations, Vanessa has actively maintained the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, an organization the couple founded in 2007. According to People, the couple began dating not long after they first met in November 1999. They were engaged six months into their relationship, and they tied the knot in the spring of 2001.

The couple's organization has created scholarships for minority college students and worked with The Make-a-Wish Foundation. Vanessa Bryant also announced earlier this year that her late husband will be honored with a statue at Crypto.com Arena and a new merch drop with Nike.

"On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right here in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as 'The House that Kobe Built,' we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever." she said.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, as per The Sun.