What did Dylan Arrington do? Escaped inmate from Mississippi found dead after killing pastor

On Wednesday, April 26, escaped inmate Dylan Arrington was fatally shot by Mississippi authorities. According to CNN, Arrington escaped from a state jail over the weekend and was suspected of having murdered a pastor while on the run. On Wednesday, he barricaded himself in a home in Central Mississippi, where he engaged in a gunfight with local authorities. The suspect was pronounced dead at approximately 8:10 pm local time.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence, reader discretion is advised.

Rose @901Lulu



Arrington with the… A manhunt for 4 escaped inmates in Mississippi continues today. They escaped from a detention center in Jackson. The escapees are Dylan Arrington (22), Casey Grayson (24), Corey Harrison (22), and Jerry Raynes (51). All four of them could be anywhere by now.Arrington with the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A manhunt for 4 escaped inmates in Mississippi continues today. They escaped from a detention center in Jackson. The escapees are Dylan Arrington (22), Casey Grayson (24), Corey Harrison (22), and Jerry Raynes (51). All four of them could be anywhere by now. Arrington with the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/a8MmdK2HWQ

As reported earlier too, Dylan Arrington had been jailed on charges of auto theft and gun possession. He was among four criminals who escaped from jail; with the other three escapees still at large.

Details of the crime spree and shootout that led to Dylan Arrington's death

On Saturday, April 22, Dylan Arrington and three other suspects escaped Mississippi's Raymond Detention Center. Authorities believe they left through a breached cell before camping out on the roof until Saturday night.

At approximately 7:00 pm on Monday, two days after the escape, Arrington reportedly had an accident while riding a stolen motorcycle. Pastor Reverend Anthony Watts, 62-year-old, attempted to help him. However, Arrington allegedly shot him, killing the pastor in the process. It is believed that the former then stole Watts' vehicle, a Red Dodge Ram.

Karlos @KarlosContent Someone left multiple bags of evidences from the Dylan Arrington deadly standoff. Someone left multiple bags of evidences from the Dylan Arrington deadly standoff. https://t.co/vN6scrh7HZ

Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis commented on the murder:

“Based on information gathered from investigators, the suspect ... fit the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington."

After Watts' death, authorities deployed helicopters and drones deployed in the area, as they believed they had located Arrington. When a drone spotted the escapee in Leake County, he barricaded himself in a Leake County Home. Authorities closed in on him, beginning a gunfight that lasted approximately two hours.

News News News @NewsNew97351204 Dylan Arrington, 22, was shot dead during the confrontation after cops tracked him to a home he barricaded himself in. The home later caught fire Dylan Arrington, 22, was shot dead during the confrontation after cops tracked him to a home he barricaded himself in. The home later caught fire https://t.co/qunYXEqd4K

The Lake County Sheriff's Office commented on the gunfight:

"The suspect was located at the residence on 2511 Conway Rd early Wednesday morning. At around 7:10 a.m. the suspect shot from within his location in the home striking Investigator Horn in the lower right leg. Horn was transported to Leake Baptist where he was stabilized."

During the exchange of gunfire, the Leake County home reportedly caught fire. Jones stated that after the fire began, the house was engulfed in flames, but Dylan Arrington kept on firing at police officers. Officials could not confirm whether or not Arrington died due to the fire or gunshot wounds he may have sustained in the incident.

TyreeJonesSheriff @TyreeSheriff Carthage, MS-After a structure fire and exchange of gunfire between a barricaded subject believed to be escapee, Dylan Arrington and multiple law enforcement agencies, an unidentified deceased person has been located in the burned residence. MBI is conducting the investigation. Carthage, MS-After a structure fire and exchange of gunfire between a barricaded subject believed to be escapee, Dylan Arrington and multiple law enforcement agencies, an unidentified deceased person has been located in the burned residence. MBI is conducting the investigation. https://t.co/KyiOh5ZlGT

Jones noted that Arrington was particularly reckless in his engagement with authorities:

"This individual had violence on his mind. I believe he did not intend to leave here alive today."

As the manhunt continues for the remaining escapees, Mississippi officials have criticized the administration of the Raymond Detention Center for allowing the security breach.

