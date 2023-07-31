What is an earthenware bowl? Sabrina Tavares de Almeida’s stolen head from grave sparks black magic speculation by Rio cops

Recently, the head of 31-year-old Sabrina Tavares de Almeida was taken from her grave. In August 2022, Sabrina Tavares de Almeida was shot and killed. She was then laid to rest in the Iguaçu Velho Cemetery of Brazil's Rio.

Adilson Miguel da Silva, an administrator at the cemetery, who first reported the crime to the police, said that the place was filled with charred objects, a ceramic bowl, bottles, papers, and an earthenware bowl in place of the head. Due to this, the authorities suspect this might be related to black magic.

Authorities suspect black magic in the case of Sabrina Tavares de Almeida’s stolen head

The police are still looking for the criminals in the case of Sabrina Tavares de Almeida (Image via Associated Press)

In March, a tomb in the Iguaçu Velho Cemetery, in Brazil, was damaged, and vandals took the head of the body of Sabrina Tavares de Almeida, who had been buried there almost a year ago.

On March 17 Adilson Miguel da Silva contacted the police and reported that he found Sabrina Tavares de Almeida's grave violated. The police then launched an investigation into the issue.

According to sources, like New York Post, he further told the police that there was a hole where her head used to be. Da Silva also said that he called his other colleagues, who opened the grave and found:

"an earthenware bowl used for rituals with objects inside where the head used to be."

Moreover, Adilson informed the cops that throughout the early hours of March 16 and 17, when the crime allegedly would have occurred, he had not seen anyone unusual at the cemetery.

He also stated that:

"We discovered that a blunt object had damaged the concrete cap".

As per Fábio Barbosa Teixeira, criminal expert:

"The head of the victim had been removed from the wooden casket within the tomb”.

Due to other evidence discovered at the scene, Teixeira thinks that the horrific grave robbery was unrelated to the murder of Almeida and that the people responsible for this were practitioners of black magic. However, the police are still looking for the criminals.

Detailed account of Sabrina Tavares de Almeida's death

Sabrina Tavares de Almeida was shot and killed (Image via Associated Press)

On August 12, 2022, Sabrina Tavares de Almeida was shot and killed. The shooter invaded the house when Sabrina and her mother were the only two people at the residence. Sabrina was shot in the back, while her mother was shot in the leg. Her mother pretended to be dead in order to avoid being shot again.

The motive for the attack has not yet been disclosed by the authorities. According to the police, the gunman was a male wearing gloves and a hood. After he shot them he left the house without committing any further crimes against them.

Soon after, cops identified Mateus da Silva Osório Ferreira as the shooter. He was Almeida's former brother-in-law. Almeida was wed to Ferreira’s brother, who is currently deceased. She was the only one to inherit his house after he passed away and Ferreira didn't like that.

Four months after Almeida's murder, Ferreira was detained and charged with attempted murder as well as murder. He was freed on July 20, 2023, due to a lack of evidence.