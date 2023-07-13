What did Faatimah Maddox do? Pregnant prison worker arrested over inappropriate relations with an inmate

On June 23, 2023, 30-year-old Faatimah Maddox was apprehended in the Richmond County Jail for having inappropriate relations with an inmate, Joshua Demery.

The Augusta Press reported that Faatimah informed authorities that she was pregnant and was uncertain about the child being Joshua's.

ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Faatimah Kadija Maddox, who was employed by a medical services contractor for the Georgia Department of Corrections, WellPath, has been charged with s*xual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Faatimah Maddox had multiple instances of inappropriate contact with the inmate

WJBF reported that the arrest warrant reveals that on Monday, May 1, 2023, Faatimah Maddox shared s*xual relations with the state inmate, who was not related to her. This happened while she was on her job as a surgical technician and had supervisory authority over the inmate.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident took place in an unused medical prison's operating room.

WJBF reported that Faatimah Maddox had s*xual relations with the inmate on multiple occasions while being on duty at the Augusta State Medical Prison on 3001 Gordon Highway, which holds up to 1,326 individuals convicted of felonies.

The Augusta Press reported that the authorities found out about the case during an inmate headcount at the facility on June 23, 2023, when Joshua Demery was not found at his assigned location.

According to the report by The Augusta Press, officials discovered Faatimah and Joshua in an operating suite that had not been used for two years, along with soiled sheets with hair and bodily fluids.

WJBF reported that a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections highlighted that Faatimah Maddox was not a direct employee of the Georgia Department of Corrections. She worked for their healthcare vendor, WellPath, which is a for-profit healthcare company aiding corrections inmates.

In the state of Georgia, prison workers can face charges of s*xual assault even if the act with an inmate is consensual, as inmates are in a relatively powerless situation, even on the grounds of authority with respect to the workers.

WJBF reported Faatimah Maddox is in custody at Charles B. Webster Detention Center with a $8,450 bond.

Joshua Demery continues to serve his life sentence

The Brunswick News reported Joshua Demery, who is in his late 30s now, is serving life in prison for shooting a woman in 2012 with his father, Joseph Demery Jr., stealing and attempting to escape in a Jeep going over 120 mph and ending up in a marsh as the vehicle rolled off a highway multiple times.

According to the report by The Brunswick News, authorities captured Joshua and also arrested his father following a five-hour police search.

Prison records state that Joshua Demery continues to serve his sentence in Georgia in which he is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and possession of firearm during a crime.

