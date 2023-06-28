What is a finsta? Jennifer Lawrence opens up on Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cheating scandal

On Monday, June 26, actress Jennifer Lawrence appeared as a guest on Andy Cohen’s late-night TV show, Watch What Happens Live!. The 32-year-old actress of The Hunger Games film franchise fame was asked by the host to share her thoughts on Miley Cyrus’s latest music video Flowers and whether or not it was about her alleged affair with Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

While Lawrence didn’t comment on the video, she did say that her alleged secret fling with Liam Hemsworth was “not true" and a "total rumor.” She further added:

“I mean, we all know me and Liam, like, kissed one time. It was years after they’d broken up.”

The actress further clarified that even the kiss was not off-screen but rather the one they shared on the screen for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. What's interesting here is that, on the same show in December 2015, Lawrence had confessed to kissing Hemsworth in real life as well as calling him "real hot."

Jennifer Lawrence also re-confirmed on the talk show that she does have a finsta that she uses solely as a “voyeur,” something she had first revealed to W Magazine in September 2018. "Finsta" is a portmanteau of "fake" and "Instagram," which implies a fake profile created on the social media site.

Besides Jennifer Lawrence, who all has Finstas?

A finsta is a fake Instagram account that celebrities often use to keep tabs on others from their industry and keep up with world affairs. The fake Instagram account allows the users to post content (texts, images, reels, and videos) and discreetly interact with other accounts without revealing their identities publicly. Often, celebrities reserve their finsta followers to close friends and families.

Cara Delevingne's rumored finsta account. (Image via Instagram/butth*lediamente)

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence, some of the people who are rumored to have finstas are Drake (@quilteddiamonds), Kristen Stewart (@s*ck_upon), Ben Affleck (@positiveattitudehunting), Prince Harry (unknown, rumored to use his wife Meghan Markle’s account), and Cara Delevingne (@butth*lediamante), among others.

Jennifer Lawrence met Liam Hemsworth on the set of The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence came across Liam Hemsworth on the set of the 2012 film The Hunger Games. They continued to work for the franchise for the next few years till 2015. Both the actors have worked on a total of four movies together.

Back then, Hemsworth was in an on-and-off relationship with singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, whom he met while shooting the music video for The Last Song. In fact, they were briefly engaged from May 2012 to September 2013. After a gap of three years, in March 2016, the couple rekindled their relationship and got re-engaged in October of the same year. This engagement lasted for two years until they got married in a private ceremony in December 2018 at their home in Nashville.

However, the marriage didn’t last long and Miley Cyrus announced separation in August 2019. A few days later, Liam filed for divorce that got finalized in January 2020 amidst rumors of partying, drug scandals, and cheating from both sides. Currently, Cyrus is dating drummer Max Morando while Hemsworth is with actress Gabriella Brooks.

Now, with the release of Miley Cyrus’s latest hit music video Flowers, which is part of her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, fans have been speculating that the song is about Jennifer Lawrence’s alleged fling with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus did release the song on Liam’s 33rd birthday in January this year. Not only that, in the music video she is seen donning a similar golden dress that Lawrence had worn on the red carpet during the 2012 premiere of The Hunger Games in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lawrence, who is now married to art dealer Cooke Maroney (since 2019) and has a son, Cy, thought that Miley Cyrus’s music video was just a “coincidence.” She also denied ever having any sort of affair with Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth, while playing "Plead the Fifth" on the late-night Andy Cohen show.

Interestingly, last month, during an interview with British Vogue, Miley Cyrus commented on the fan speculation, saying:

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

She added that her song Flowers was a “little fake it till you make it,” which apparently she is herself a big fan of.

