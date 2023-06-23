What did Francesca Jones do? Missouri woman arrested after fatally shooting suspected car thieves inside burning vehicle

Francesca Jones, a 32-year-old woman hailing from Missouri, has been arrested for allegedly chasing down and shooting two individuals who reportedly stole her sister’s vehicle. Jones was driving on West Florissant Avenue when she spotted her sister’s 2020 Dodge Challenger. She immediately started tailing the vehicle and ran it off the road, which led to the vehicle catching fire.

The incident occurred on June 18, 2023. The Missouri woman exited her own vehicle and started shooting at the car, which was in flames by this point. She was arrested on the spot after the police found her. She has been charged with three counts of assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child as per the police.

Francesca Jones of Missouri was accompanied by three children as she chased down her sister’s vehicle

Francesca Jones wasn't the only person in her vehicle while this incident occured. Three children, whose relationship to her has not been revealed as per available sources, were also in the vehicle. She saw her sister’s 2020 Dodge Challenger on West Florissant Avenue, around the intersection of Goodfellow Boluevard. It is reported that the vehicle had gone missing one day prior to the shooting. As per police reports, upon spotting her sister’s vehicle, the perpetrator from Missouri chased after the car, disregarding the safety of the three children who were also in her vehicle.

She followed the car from West Florissant Avenue to Jennings Station Road, Missouri, where the car ran into a truck. The accident occurred at the intersection of Fairhaven Drive and Jennings Station Road. The chase lasted for about a distance of one mile. After the allegedly stolen vehicle crashed, it caught fire. Despite this, Jones stepped out of her vehicle, that was still carrying the three children, and started shooting at the occupants of the burning car. As per police reports, one of the victims of the shooting shot back at Jones.

Jones was arrested by the Missouri police at the site of the crash. Her gun was found in a purse that was kept in the trunk of her vehicle. Upon further inquiry by the police, she revealed that the purpose behind her chase was to ram into the allegedly stolen vehicle in order to bring it to a halt. She has been detained and her bond has been set for $750,000, as per police reports. The status of the two wounded individuals, who have not been identified, is unknown as the writing of this article.

