What did Frank Williams do? Charges against Milwaukee police officer explored in wake of abuse allegations

Disclaimer: The article talks about child physical abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

30-year-old Frank Williams, an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department, is accused of physically abusing, strangulating, and suffocating a 7-year-old girl. CBS 58 reported that the victim is a relative of the suspect.

Fox 6 reported that on January 17, 2024, Milwaukee police responded to Children's Wisconsin after a child abuse complaint was registered. Upon arrival, the police sergeant conducted a minimal facts interview with the child in the emergency room at the hospital. The interview led to Frank's arrest on the morning of January 18, 2024, at his residence on the city's northwest side.

WISN-TV reported that Frank Williams has been charged with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one felony count of strangulation and suffocation. He was released from custody on the morning of January 20, 2024.

Frank Williams allegedly left bruises on the victim's body

CBS 58 reported that in the interview conducted at the emergency room of the hospital on January 17, 2024, the 7-year-old informed the Milwaukee police sergeant that Frank Williams "whooped" her with a belt that caused bruising in her thigh. The sergeant observed seven to eight different bruises on the child's thigh.

According to the report, during the interviews on January 18, 2024, at the Racine Child Advocacy Center, the child stated that Frank allegedly struck her with a belt several times and then choked her as she refused to take a nap. She mentioned that she was coughing because she was unable to breathe.

The report also stated that the child informed authorities that she had bruises on her legs and arms from allegedly being hit by Frank. She also lifted her sleeve to show a long bruise on her forearm.

WISN-TV reported that the child stated that after allegedly beating her, Frank then put his hands around her throat and strangled her. She said, "He squished my neck."

The child informed authorities that Frank allegedly asked her not to talk back and that the beads in her head fell off when she was being beaten. The victim also mentioned the presence of another woman in the room, who allegedly asked her to "stop moving." Later, that woman told Frank Williams, "That is enough," he replied, "No, it's not." The report also stated that the criminal complaint did not mention how the child reached the hospital.

Frank Williams also allegedly abused the victim's 4-year-old brother

CBS 58 reported that the child told authorities that the incident on January 17, 2024, was not the first time Frank Williams strangled her. She also informed that the accused had also beaten her 4-year-old brother and that she had heard her brother crying as Frank hit him repeatedly with a belt.

WTMJ-TV reported that following his arrest, Frank has been placed on full suspension by the Milwaukee Police Department.

In a statement to the outlet, the department said,

"The Milwaukee Police Department holds all members to the highest degree of integrity and if any member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable. He is fully suspended. An internal investigation is pending."

Fox 6 reported that if convicted on either of the two charges, Frank Williams can face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 penalty.