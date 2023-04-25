What did Gabriel Chavez do? Granada Hills Charter High School basketball coach arrested for relations with minor

Gabriel Chavez, a former basketball coach at Granada Hills Charter High School, has been arrested for having an alleged s*xual relationship with a minor. Chavez, who is a resident of Chatsworth, is currently being held on a $310,000 bail. He is 36 years old and was arrested on Wednesday, April 19.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Police Department alleges that the relationship in question possibly began when Chavez was a coach at Granada Hills Charter High School. The school is located near the 10500 block of Zelzah Avenue.

Gabriel Chavez was a coach at Granada Hills Charter High School until January 2023. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Chavez has a history of being employed at and volunteering in various youth programs throughout the city of Los Angeles.

Detectives with the LA Police Department's Devonshire Area S*xual Assault Detective Division and personnel from the school have asked other victims of his crimes to come forward. They believe there is a possibility that more individuals were abused by Gabriel Chavez or were witnesses to his inappropriate behavior.

Anyone with additional information is urged to report the same to the police or get in touch with the Devonshire Area S*xual Assault Investigators, Detective II Danielle Tumbleson, and Detective III Ruben Arellano, at 818-832-0609.

Another teacher was recently arrested for s*xually assaulting a student at Largo High School

The Prince George's County teacher, Lonnie Elias Jr., was arrested after a woman reportedly claimed that she was assaulted by him when she was a student at Largo High School.

The County Police were notified by the woman on September 30 of an assault that occurred in 2015-2017. Lonnie Elias Jr. was the victim's teacher at the time. Elias Jr. was placed on administrative duty soon after investigators notified the Public Schools on October 3.

Elias Jr. has been a music teacher and band director at Prince George's County Public Schools since 2007. He reportedly did not have contact with the students of the school after police notified the system of the incident.

The State Attorney's Office presented the case for indictment on October 18 and a Grand Jury issued a warrant for Elias Jr. for S*x Abuse of a Minor and other related charges.

Addressing the incident, the superintendent wrote a letter that said:

"This is disheartening news for the Largo High School and International High School communities. We understand that students, staff and families will experience a wide range of emotions."

The letter continued:

"We want to assure you that any behavior that brings harm to a student will not be tolerated in any way. We remain committed to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment for all students."

Aisha Braveboy, State Attorney, said that the allegations in the case were serious and alarming. She claimed that we must be able to trust the teachers and other school officials to protect the children. Teachers should be held accountable when they engage in abusive behavior.

