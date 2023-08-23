What did Gabriel Esparza do? Suspect arrested as abducted California woman Andrea Vasquez found dead

On Sunday, August 20, 20-year-old Gabriel Esparza allegedly abducted and killed 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez. According to ABC Chicago, at the time of the incident, Vasquez was standing with her boyfriend near the parking stalls of Penn Park in Whittier, California. In what authorities have described as a random slaying, Esparza stormed and began firing gunshots before kidnapping Vasquez in the ensuing chaos.

The body of Andrea Vasquez was discovered in a vegetable field in Moreno Valley on Monday, August 21. Gabriel Esparza has since been indicted for the abduction and slaying. The suspect is currently being held at the Whittier Police Department jail on charges of kidnapping and murder.

The timeline of Andrea Vasquez's slaying

According to the Whitter Police Department, Gabriel Esparza appeared to target Andrea Vasquez at random. At approximately midnight on Sunday, Vasquez and her boyfriend were sitting in their car in the parking lot of Penn Park. Esparza reportedly approached the vehicle while armed with a handgun. After he fired several shots, the boyfriend allegedly fled the scene. As Vasquez was left alone, Esparza kidnapped her.

During the course of the search, the Vasquez family publicly discussed the impact of the case on their lives.

The victim's mother, Ana, said:

"It's a terrible day for me today I had a lot of hope to find her alive, hoping that God gave me the miracle and nothing happened."

The victim's sister, Edlyn, said:

"It's hard to get rest, it just feels guilty to even sleep. She's a homebody. She was my best friend."

CBS reported on August 21 about Gabriel Esparza's arrest from his workplace in Lakewood. At 11:50 pm on that day, authorities searched the area for hours and traced Andrea Vasquez's phone to a field in Moreno Valley.

Edlyn Vasquez said:

"When I got to that spot, that night, police were called. They had drones, they had canines, they had a lot of people searching that area. But, we don't really know much more."

On Tuesday, August 22, family and friends of the Vasquez family gathered for a memorial service in the victim's household. Due to what appears to be the senseless nature of the attack, the incident has sent shockwaves across the community. Several Whittier citizens could reportedly be seen holding a vigil at the park where Vasquez was kidnapped.

Officials stated that Esparza and Vasquez did not appear to be known to one another prior to the incident. Esparza's motive behind the slaying currently remains unknown.