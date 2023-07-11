What did George Santos say about Rosa Parks? Republican slammed by family of late activist in wake of comparison

American politician George Santos was slammed by the family of late activist Rosa Park's family after he compared himself to her. While speaking to Mike Crispi from the conservative podcast talk show Unafraid, the 34-year-old made some controversial comments from the backseat of a car.

In a scathing statement, the controversial legislator, who faced indictment on fraud charges back in May 2023, directed his remarks towards Senator Mitt Romney, who in February, called Santos a "sick puppy" adding "you don't belong here" before President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union speech.

Santos said:

“If they come at me, I go right back for them because I think for far too long they’ve gotten away with getting along to get along. I’m gonna call them out. You want to call me a liar? I’ll call you a sellout. I mean, Mitt Romney — the man [who] goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin — tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back. Well, guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither am I gonna sit in the back.”

George Santos warned Romney to "buckle up" since "it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for him,” after saying that the politician lives in a "different world."

Rosa Parks' family did not like George Santos's comparison to her

After George Santos's statement comparing his situation to Rosa Parks went viral, the late activist's family slammed him. While speaking to media outlet TMZ, Parks' niece, Rhea McCauley asked the politician to keep Parks' name "out of his mouth."

Calling the remarks "totally inappropriate," McCauley said that their situations are similar just like apples are to oranges. Rhea said that the rest of their family is also "ticked off" that Santos mentioned her name, highlighting that "his juxtaposition here isn't even historically accurate."

She said that Rosa Parks fought "against segregation" while George Santos had been ranting about a "petty feud between himself and another politician."

Parks' niece said that the rest of Rosa's family is "pretty pissed" about his remarks too, and he owes everyone an apology for "misusing her name." She added that her aunt would also not be happy with Santos comparing himself to her since "she didn't like fabricators."

Rosa Parks, an iconic figure in American history, made a bold and courageous stand against racial segregation in Montgomery, Alabama, back in 1955 when she refused to comply with the unjust practice of being sent to the back of a bus designated for "colored" individuals. She was later arrested and jailed.

Her refusal ignited a powerful movement that reshaped the course of civil rights for African Americans. The pivotal moment in history sparked the famous 13-month bus boycott, which served as a catalyst for the modern civil rights movement.

Since George Santos was voted in 2022, he has been at the center of many controversies about his strange and even reportedly illegal behavior. He was indicted in New York, and his family paid his bail. No trial date has been set as of writing.

