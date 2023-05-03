What did Grant Fuhrman do? Charges explored as former Oshkosh West High student sentenced to 17 years

On May 1, 2023, former Wisconsin student Grant Fuhrman received a sentence of 17 years in prison for attacking his high school's police officer with a barbecue fork. The 20-year-old was also sentenced to an additional 10 years on extended supervision by Winnebago County Circuit Judge Daniel Bissett.

In February, a jury found Grant guilty of attempted first-degree homicide for his involvement in the 2019 attack on Oshkosh West High School liaison officer Mike Wissink.

During the trial, Wissink asked the court to penalize Grant with a maximum of 40 years in prison along with another 20 years on extended supervision.

Grant Fuhrman was a 16-year-old at the time of the attack

In December 2019, 16-year-old Grant Fuhrman stabbed officer Mike Wissink multiple times in the neck in his office. While struggling to defend himself, the officer shot Grant.

Neither of them was fatally injured, and Mike was exonerated of any misconduct.

As per the criminal complaint, in late September or early October 2019, Grant sent a text message to a friend to bet that he could go to Mike’s office and stab him with a pencil, grab the officer's gun from his holster, and shoot himself or the officer.

WeAreGreenBay reported that the friend, who was identified only by her initials, informed the investigators that the night prior to the attack, she told Grant to quit texting her, saying that she would report him otherwise. However, she did not report the message.

As per WeAreGreenBay, on the morning of the incident, Grant reportedly smirked at the friend in school before heading to Mike's office to execute the attack.

WeAreGreenBay also reported that the criminal complaint mentioned that Grant Fuhrman told investigators that following his fight with his friend, he ceased interacting with her and began thinking about how he could obtain Mike Wissink's gun, despite the fact that he claimed he had no animosity towards the officer and did not want him to die.

According to WeAreGreenBay, the criminal complaint read:

“Fuhrman stated that he thought about how he would stab Officer Wissink in the neck and take his gun.”

Fox11 News reported that the stabbing and shooting led to an evacuation of the school.

As per WLUK-TV, prosecutors asked Grant Fuhrman to be sentenced to 20-25 years in prison, with an additional 20 years on extended supervision, to which Grant's attorney countered a sentence of 3 and a half years along with five years on extended supervision.

Grant Fuhrman apologized to his victim in front of the court

WBAY-TV reported that on May 1, 2023, Grant tearfully addressed the court and expressed remorse for his actions, asking for a chance to prove that he is not a bad person.

Fox11 News reported that Grant apologized to everyone present at the school on the day of the incident. He said,

"School's suppose to be a safe and fun learning place, but on December 3, there was a lot of chaos that was caused due to me. My actions affected a lot of people who are supposed to feel safe at school."

WBAY-TV reported that Grant apologized to officer Mike Wissink, his family, and the first responders at the scene. However, Mike exited the courtroom after providing a statement to the judge and was not present during the apology.

While sentencing him, Winnebago County Circuit Judge Daniel Bissett said he believed that Grant Fuhrman was remorseful and was reportedly credited with 1,246 days served.

