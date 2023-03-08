What did Gregg Giannotti say? Boomer Esiason walks off set as radio host slams caller in mental health tirade

Things got awkward on Tuesday morning on the WFAN set when Gregg Giannotti blasted a caller for not being sensitive towards mental health issues. Following an intense debate, Boomer Esiason walked off the set and eventually returned for Boomer & Gio’s next set.

Matters took a turn when a caller told Gregg Giannotti and Boomer Esiason that their problem should be called "Boomer and Mary." The anonymous person was attempting to insult Giannotti. Following this, another caller rang up and brought up Giannotti’s past anxiety attack, which took place on air last year.

The caller noted that the WFAN host “basically stopped the show.”

Responding to the same, Giannotti questioned the caller as to whether that was the “thing you’re gonna point out?” He went on to reiterate whether the caller was attacking his mental health in reality.

Giannotti then clarified to the caller that he had a serious "anxiety attack."

The caller went on to ignore Giannotti and told him that he was being “soft” and he simply had to “suck it up.”

“I’ve gone to therapy”: Gregg Giannotti puts caller on blast for attacking his mental health issues

Responding to the caller, Giannotti questioned the caller as to whether he knew how many people died by suicide due to mental health issues they suffered from privately. He went on to discuss his mental health by saying:

“I’ve gone to therapy; I’m on two different medications. I’m trying my best to get through the things that I have wrong with me, and you’re telling me to suck it up? This is why you get a lot of people who go through real trauma that are out in wars and come back here and kill themselves, because they were told to suck it up because of guys like you.”

Gregg Giannotti went on to insult the caller by saying that he is “not smart enough or intelligent enough” to understand mental health struggles. He also called the caller a “d**k” and told the caller that those who live with mental health issues are trying to change their life for the better. In annoyance, Giannotti said:

““I’m of the old school.” No, you’re not. You’re an idiot. An idiot who hasn’t developed.”

Giannotti also added:

“I swear to God, if you were in front of me right now, I’d show you what soft is.”

The talk show host took his frustration out on the table by punching it a few times until he sat silently for a few minutes.

Following this Boomer Esiason got up and told his co-host “well said” before walking off the show. Al Dukes, the show's producer, was heard saying in the background- “Well, Boomer’s leaving.”

Fellow anchor Jerry Recco was seen saluting Giannotti for his speech. Eventually, when Esiason returned to his chair, he began discussing the quarterback situation with the New York football teams alongside Giannotti.

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti have been radio show partners since 2018. The former previously worked with Craig Carton until the latter was arrested for a year.

