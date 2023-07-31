What did Haiko-Lamar Calhoun do? Suspect charged over Pennsylvania newlywed Larry Gilmore's brutal attack 

On Monday, 24 July, 26-year-old Haiko-Lamar Calhoun allegedly assaulted Pennsylvania newlywed Larry Gilmore in Pittsburgh's Even Hotel. According to The New York Post, Calhoun claimed that he attacked Gilmore in response to racist comments. Surveillance footage at the Even Hotel reportedly showed Calhoun putting Gilmore in a chokehold, before proceeding to kick him and stomp him. Calhoun was also accused of taking several items from Gilmore, including his pants.

Authorities do not believe that Haiko-Lamar Calhoun was known to the victim prior to the attack. In the wake of the incident, Calhoun was detained by local authorities and booked into the Allegheny County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, attempted homicide, robbery and recklessly endangering another person.

The timeline of the allegations against Haiko-Lamar Calhoun

The assault of Larry Gilmore reportedly occured at 7 pm on the fifth-floor lobby of the Even Hotel on Forbes Avenue. At the time of the incident, Larry Gilmore was on a honeymoon vacation with his wife Shalawrae. Gilmore, a father of three, had married Shalawrae on Sunday, July 23.

According to the arrest documents, Haiko-Lamar Calhoun approached Gilmore near a hotel elevator. The suspect was accused of attacking Gilmore several times over a short period, taking brief moments to walk away from the scene before continuing his assault. Shalawrae said that after hearing the commotion, she went to the scene to discover a bloodied Gilmore on the floor.

Shalawrae said:

“I walked over to see what was going on and I found him in a puddle of blood."

The victim's wife, who is currently pregnant, said that he was transported to the UPMC Mercy Hospital with a critical head injury.

She said:

“Right now, he’s still in critical but stable condition. He’s intubated still and we’re hoping he can pull through."

In response to the attack, Shalawrae questioned how Calhoun was allowed to enter the hotel in the first place.

She said:

“I want them to shut it down until they can ensure their customers’ safety because there’s no way someone was able to walk in behind him, sneak behind him and attack him."

In the aftermath of the attack, the Even Hotel also released an official statement.

It read:

“We appreciate the swift actions by our hotel staff, the Pittsburgh police department and local EMTs who rendered aid to our guest. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities in their investigation, and any additional questions on this matter can be directed to the Pittsburgh police department.”

After the assault, Haiko-Lamar Calhoun was arrested by local authorities in Smithfield street. The suspect, who was reportedly homeless at the time of the assault, has his preliminary hearing scheduled for August 7.