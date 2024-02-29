"What more could happen TODAY": NU'EST's Minhyun confirms enlisting in the South Korean military in March 2024, leaving fans torn

NU'EST's Hwang Min-hyun aka Minhyun is scheduled for duty on March 21 and has to report to the training facility after finishing his initial military training, as per Star News' exclusive news on February 29, 2024. Up to his enlistment, the NU'EST idol intends to put in a lot of work and stay in touch with his followers.

In addition, the Alchemy of Souls actor has reportedly registered as a public service worker because of his sensitivity to dust and salt.

Pledis Entertainment announced on February 28 that Minhyun will formally enroll in the military on March 21, 2024. No events are scheduled for the day of his enlistment. To demonstrate respect for fellow recruits and their families, the company asked fans and the media not to attend the entry ceremony location.

"Are we serious?": Fans distraught as NU'EST's Minhyun announces enlistment as a public service worker

According to the South China Morning Post, NU'EST's Minhyun, who is also well known for having been a member of Wanna One from 2017 to 2018, has allergies to both dust and salt. This information was initially made public via the group's Overcome music video released on March 12, 2018, in which the singers can be seen singing amid what looks to be a winter landscape.

Later, the idol-turned-actor revealed in an interview that the "snow" in the video was created of salt. He added that by the time he had realized it, his severe allergic reaction had kicked in. Additionally, during an interview on MBC's I Live Alone back in 2019, the actor stated about his severe sensitivity to dust.

He is dubbed the "emperor of cleanliness" and the "cleaning genius" because of the painstaking way he dusts every nook and cranny in the reality program. He even listed his hobby as cleaning even though the practice is regrettably a result of his dust allergies. Later, when he appeared on BTS Suga's talk show Suchwita, on October 30, 2023, the actor mentioned his allergies and cleaning mania.

This demonstrates even more how his acute allergy to salt and dust prompted him to sign up for public service. Minhyun's new voyage as a soldier worried fans as they expressed their distress regarding his enlistment on March 21, 2024, on X.

On February 29, 2024, actor Song Kang announced his enlistment via his official fan cafe as well. Common fans of both the South Korean stars were torn as both the news surfaced on the same day. Fans prepared themselves to bid adieu to both Minhyun and Song Kang since the actors would return from their service in 2026.

South Korean singer, composer, and actor Hwang Min-hyun was recently seen as the male lead in My Lovely Liar. He will host a three-day of fan gathering at the Shinhan Card Artium in COEX, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on March 8–10, 2024. Pledis Entertainment said that Hwang would play his upcoming song during the fan meetup, which is scheduled for release in March.

He made his professional debut in 2012 and remained with the South Korean boy band NU'EST as their lead vocalist until 2016. Later, he rejoined NU'EST in January 2019 and remained there until the group disbanded in March 2022. He then renewed his solo contract with Pledis Entertainment (under HYBE) in 2022.