What happened to Abigail Guerra? 21-year-old model and friend shot dead in a drive-by attack in Colombia

Abigail Guerra, a 21-year-old model, and her friend Andres Prieto, 31, were killed by a motorbike riding gunmen in the Columbian capital of Bogotá on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The attackers rode alongside the model and her friend, who were passengers in a taxi. They opened fire, causing the car to miss a stop sign and crash into another cab, as per The Sun. Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Marino spoke to the local media a day after the incident, saying,

"We have a regrettable incident to report involving hitmen. Apparently, two people are involved in this crime, but we are investigating the incident with specialized units."

The reason for the attack has not been disclosed yet, and the local authorities have stated that the case is under investigation.

Abigail Guerra was a prominent model, and Andres was an ex-convict who had been released from prison only a few days before the shooting incident on January 30. He was out after serving a five-year sentence. The model has 9.4 thousand followers on Facebook. The pair were traveling in a cab in the Engativá town of Bogotá.

Abigail Guerra's friend reportedly had a history of drug trafficking and theft. They were both in a green Hyundai Accent GL vehicle when two unidentified individuals went towards them on a motorcycle and shot them. The noise and shock led to the driver losing control of the car and crashing into another taxi driver, as per US Time Post.

The attack did not harm the passengers in the other taxi. A local security guard who witnessed the scene told Vanguardia, a local media outlet, that,

"I saw a car speeding up and a man behind him shot the vehicle three times and then the car left in a rush and missed a stop sign and ended up crashing into a taxi. I took two injured people out of the car, the girl and another person. I managed to get the driver of the car out." [Rough Translation]"

The local media have not named the witness security guard. So far, the authorities have not found the two gunmen on the motorbike, and no arrests have been made.

Abigail was traveling with her friend for the last few days of her life. According to her social media, she was at Las Murallas Cartagena De Indias (the walls of Cartagena de Indias) in mid-January, as per US Time Post.

A preliminary investigation reportedly shows that the attack was pre-meditated. The hit may have been a part of a settling of scores related to drug trafficking in Bogotá. As per The Sun, Abigail Guerra's friend has been known to have ties to the crime scene and may have been the original target. Abigail Guerra is suspected to have been shot due to a mistake.