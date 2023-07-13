What happened at Aerovia Guayaquil? Twitter video leaves internet flabbergasted 

Guayaquil, Ecuador’s famous Aerovia cable car is making headlines after a couple were caught getting intimate thousands of feet in the air. The duo was alerted for their actions however, continued to do as they wished to in front of an audience. What happened to the pair remains unknown however, netizens were left scandalized by the occurrence.

For those unversed, the Aerovia cable car was introduced to manage the traffic between Duran and Guayaquil. In hopes of creating an alternative transportation system, local authorities decided to create ropeway transportation. This has allowed over 40,000 passengers to travel across the two places on a daily basis.

At the time of writing this article the viral video had amassed over a million views across social media platforms. In the same, security personnel were heard giving the pair a stern warning to stop the act. According to local news outlets, the following statement was heard by the cable car managers:

“Users of cabin 117, I remind you that you are being monitored by security cameras, at the next station you will be disembarked by security personnel.”

However, the Aerovia travellers remained unbothered and continued to take part in explicit acts.

The end of the viral video showed them getting dressed. It appears as if they made eye contact with the cameras in the vehicle. However, neither of them appeared to be concerned over their actions.

Netizens respond to the viral Aerovia cable car occurrence

Internet users were flabbergasted by what happened in the cable car. Many could not believe that the couple would expose themselves in such an indecent manner especially with fellow locals travelling across. Netizens were disappointed in the couple for not considering that children would be commuting as well and might be subjected to their inappropriate acts. A few comments online read:

Netizens respond to the cable car incident (Image via JoseloRodrigu12/Twitter)

Aerovia releases statement after video goes viral online

After the video garnered global traction, the company released a statement and announced that they were not responsible for the circulation of the video. They went on to add that the person who disseminated the video was terminated from employment. They also said:

“All internal protocols were immediately activated and administrative measures were taken against the personnel involved, who are no longer part od the consortium as a result of the incident.”

The statement went on to assure the travellers that the incident “should not affect the commercial operation” of the transportation system.

