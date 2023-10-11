What happened to Alexander Griffin? GoFundMe raises over $19,000 as FDNY candidate dies at 32 

32-year-old FDNY candidate, Alexander Griffin, tragically passed away last week, on October 3, after suffering from a sudden "medical episode," reported the Fire Department. As per the family, the incident took place while he was at the training exercise, and was participating in the 1.5-mile run. ABC7NY news stated that Alexander Griffin suddenly collapsed while he was running.

Following the incident, he was rushed to the Metropolitan Hospital in Queens, where he passed away. Confirming the death of Griffin, the FDNY said in a statement:

"While participating in the Fire Department run, Candidate Alexander Griffin experienced an undetermined medical episode. He received intermediate medical care and was transported to Metropolitan Hospital, where he passed away. Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Friends and family mourn the loss of Griffin, an FDNY candidate who passed away while participating in the 1.5-mile run. (Image via Twitter)

The grief-stricken family has now started a fundraiser to cover the funeral and memorial expenses of Alexander Griffin. The fundraiser on GoFundMe has successfully collected over $19,000 in just 3 days as more than 300 people contributed to the cause.

The GoFundMe states that Alexander Griffin leaves behind his wife, mother and brother, who is also an FDNY firefighter of Engine 260.

Friends and family mourn the loss of Griffin, an FDNY candidate who passed away while participating in the 1.5-mile run. (Image via GoFundMe)

“A young man full of dreams and aspirations”: More about Alexander Griffin as fundraiser collects $19,000

As per the family's obituary, Alexander Griffin, an aspiring FDNY candidate, was trying his best to clear the tests and follow in the footsteps of his brother. However, he tragically lost his life while running for a fitness test.

In the About section of the GoFundMe page, Griffin's family wrote:

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing. He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams. He leaves behind a mourning wife, mother, and brother, Fdny firefighter Sean Griffin of Engine 260 who are profoundly affected by this loss.”

Friends and family mourn the loss of Griffin, an FDNY candidate who passed away while participating in the 1.5-mile run. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh also spoke about the death of Griffin, saying:

"Just a real tragedy to lose any New Yorker, he is also part of our larger firefighter family, he's the brother of one of our members. We are heartbroken at his loss and trying to support his family in whatever they need at this time."

ABC7NY has confirmed that Alexander’s funeral has been set for Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Queens. The New York Post reported that it will be held in South Ozone Park.

Friends and family mourn the loss of Griffin, an FDNY candidate who passed away while participating in the 1.5-mile run. (Image via Twitter)

As the news spread on social media, netizens were also devastated to hear about the passing of Griffin.

His GoFundMe has a target of $35,000, out of which, $19,000 has already been donated.